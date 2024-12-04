Ville Husso News: Falls to Bruins in OT

Husso made 32 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston.

The Red Wings twice grabbed one-goal leads, but Husso couldn't make them stick, and he had little chance on Pavel Zacha's OT winner. With Alex Lyon (lower body) on IR and Cam Talbot (lower body) sidelined until at least the weekend, Husso figures to hold down the fort in the Detroit crease in the short term. The 29-year-old goalie is still looking for his first win of the season in the NHL, going 0-2-2 in four outings with a 4.22 GAA and .856 save percentage.