Ville Husso News: First win of season

Husso made 23 saves in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Saturday.

Husso benefitted from a committed team in front of him -- the Wings blocked a lot of shots and were able to move into transition quickly. But he was also strong -- he stymied Mitch Marner on a third-period breakaway to preserve the lead. The win was Husso's first of the season (1-4-2; 3.42 GAA and .877 save percentage). He'll need more performances like this one with Cam Talbot (lower body) sidelined and Alex Lyon (lower body) on the IR.