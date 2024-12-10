Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ville Husso headshot

Ville Husso News: Gets hook Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Husso allowed three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Sebastian Cossa to begin the second period of Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

While the netminder didn't have much chance on the last two goals, Zach Benson's tally just 98 seconds into the game definitely qualified as a softie, as Husso got a clean look at a long-range shot but simply left too much of a gap at the near post. Husso has started five straight games but failed to come away with a win in any of them, going 0-2-2 with a 3.31 GAA and .889 save percentage. If Cam Talbot (lower body) isn't ready to return Thursday in Philadelphia, it wouldn't be a surprise if Cossa got the nod for his first career NHL start instead.

Ville Husso
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now