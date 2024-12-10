Ville Husso News: Gets hook Monday

Husso allowed three goals on seven shots before being replaced by Sebastian Cossa to begin the second period of Monday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sabres.

While the netminder didn't have much chance on the last two goals, Zach Benson's tally just 98 seconds into the game definitely qualified as a softie, as Husso got a clean look at a long-range shot but simply left too much of a gap at the near post. Husso has started five straight games but failed to come away with a win in any of them, going 0-2-2 with a 3.31 GAA and .889 save percentage. If Cam Talbot (lower body) isn't ready to return Thursday in Philadelphia, it wouldn't be a surprise if Cossa got the nod for his first career NHL start instead.