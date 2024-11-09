Vladislav Namestnikov News: Two-point night in win

Namestnikov had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Stars on Saturday.

His goal showed his willingness to get into the dirty places. Namestnikov pushed the score to 3-0 at 3:34 in the second when he jammed the puck in from in tight after his initial wraparound attempt was stopped by Jake Oettinger. He has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 15 games so far, and that's a career pace. We like the output; we'd like a touch more consistency in his game, though. Namestnikov has put up point in just six of those games, and he has only 15 shots on the season.