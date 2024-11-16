Warren Foegele News: Slips assist in win

Foegele notched an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Foegele fed Adrian Kempe for a goal just 15 seconds into the third period. Foegele got some additional looks Saturday as Alex Turcotte had his minutes managed coming off an injury. The 28-year-old Foegele has two goals and three assists over his last six contests, and he's up to 10 points, 41 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-7 rating through 19 outings overall. While he's typically been a third-liner, he's producing at roughly the same pace that yielded 20 goals and 41 points in 82 regular-season games with the Oilers last year.