Warren Foegele News: Stays warm with helper

Foegele notched an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Foegele's active three-game point streak (two goals, three assists) matches his longest of the season. It's part of a larger run of success that has seen the winger earn four goals and six assists over his last eight outings while filling a second-line role. For the season, Foegele has 23 points, 86 shots on net, 30 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 37 appearances, putting him on track for a career year.