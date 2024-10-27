Will Cuylle News: Game-winning goal Saturday

Cuylle scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Cuylle had one goal overturned on a review, but he wouldn't be denied a second time. The 22-year-old has notched at least three hits in every game this season, and that's on top of what appears to be the foundation of an offensive breakout. He has totaled two goals, five assists, 16 shots on net, 36 hits, six PIM and a plus-10 rating through eight appearances, working excellently on the third line with Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko.