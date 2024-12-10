Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Cuylle headshot

Will Cuylle News: Pots first career shortie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 8:48am

Cuylle scored a shorthanded goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to Chicago.

The 22-year-old pounced on a rebound in the final minute of the first period and rifled it past Arvid Soderblom, but it was all the offense the Rangers could muster on the night. The tally was Cuylle's first career shortie, and he rounded out his performance with a game-high eight hits, three shots on net, one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating. New York's third line of Cuylle, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko continues to be a force, and through 27 contests this season, Cuylle has 10 goals and 22 points with 108 hits, 50 shots on net and a plus-11 rating.

Will Cuylle
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now