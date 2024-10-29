Will Cuylle News: Scores again in Tuesday's loss

Cuylle scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Cuylle has goals in back-to-back games and continues to impress in a third-line role. The 22-year-old is up to eight points, 18 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-10 rating through nine appearances. Cuylle is clicking with Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko. The one knock on Cuylle's early production is his complete lack of power-play time -- regression may come, but he's playing well enough at even strength to earn attention in fantasy.