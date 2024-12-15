Will Cuylle News: Scores in Sunday's loss

Cuylle scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Blues.

The absence of Artemi Panarin (upper body) prompted wholesale changes to the Rangers' lines. Cuylle played alongside Filip Chytil and Alexis Lafreniere on what was listed as the top line, though Cuylle's 15:08 of ice time was largely in line with what he's seen on the third line all year. The 22-year-old has three points over his last five games, and he's up to 11 goals, 12 assists, 55 shots on net, 120 hits and a plus-11 rating through 30 appearances. He's been good regardless of role, and he needs just two goals to match his total from last year -- he's already reset his career high in points.