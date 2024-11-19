Will Cuylle News: Two-point effort in win

Cuylle scored a goal, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

The Rangers' third line kept them afloat in a close game. Cuylle and Kaapo Kakko each assisted on each other's goals in the contest. With three goals and three assists over his last six appearances, Cuylle is sustaining strong offense while playing on the third line. The 22-year-old winger has six goals, 14 points, 31 shots on net, 72 hits and a plus-14 rating through 17 games this season.