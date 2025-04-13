William Carrier News: Earns helper in return

Carrier notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Carrier missed 39 games after undergoing surgery to address a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old returns just in time to bolster the Hurricanes' fourth line ahead of the playoffs. He has 10 points, 43 shots on net, 140 hits and a plus-3 rating across 40 appearances this season, though his heavy playing style can leave him vulnerable to injuries.