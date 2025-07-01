William Eklund Injury: Inks extension with San Jose

Eklund (wrist) signed a three-year, $16.8 million contract extension with the Sharks on Tuesday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Eklund's new deal will begin in 2026-27. There hasn't been a substantial update on the status of Eklund's recovery from wrist surgery after the young forward was cut by a skate in a tune-up game at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May. However, it was noted at the time that he is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall, and he's facing a three-month recovery period. When healthy, the 22-year-old Swede will fill a top-six role in addition to seeing time with the man advantage, and he's certainly a name to keep in mind for upcoming fantasy drafts, considering his offensive output has increased in each of the last two seasons.