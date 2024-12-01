Yegor Chinakhov Injury: Didn't make road trip

Chinakhov (upper body) didn't accompany Columbus on the team's five-game road trip and won't play Sunday versus Chicago, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

The Blue Jackets recalled Mikael Pyyhtia from AHL Cleveland on Sunday to be an extra forward. It's unclear at this time if Chinakhov will join the team. He didn't play in Friday's 5-2 win over Calgary and is considered day-to-day. Chinakhov has seven goals, 14 points, 55 shots on net and 32 hits across 21 outings this season.