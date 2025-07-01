Zac Jones News: Joins Buffalo on two-way deal

Jones signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Sabres on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Jones' NHL salary is $900,000, which is a sizable step up from the minimum that most two-way contracts come with. The 24-year-old was not given a qualifying offer by the Rangers on Monday, but it didn't take him long to find work again. Jones will be in contention for a bottom-four role with the Sabres, but he may end up spending some time at AHL Rochester as well.