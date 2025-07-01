Zac Jones News: Joins Buffalo on two-way deal
Jones signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Sabres on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.
Jones' NHL salary is $900,000, which is a sizable step up from the minimum that most two-way contracts come with. The 24-year-old was not given a qualifying offer by the Rangers on Monday, but it didn't take him long to find work again. Jones will be in contention for a bottom-four role with the Sabres, but he may end up spending some time at AHL Rochester as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now