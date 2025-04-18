Zach Whitecloud News: On ice for practice Friday

Whitecloud (rest) participated in Friday's practice session, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating that he'll be available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Wild.

Whitecloud sat out Wednesday's regular-season finale against Vancouver due to rest purposes, but he'll unsurprisingly be back in action for the start of the playoffs. He recorded four goals, nine assists, 129 hits, 105 blocked shots and 32 PIM while averaging 17:31 of ice time over 74 appearances during the regular season.