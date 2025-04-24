Fantasy Hockey
Zach Whitecloud News: Puts up assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Whitecloud logged a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

This was Whitecloud's second helper in his last five games. The 28-year-old defenseman has four shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over three playoff contests. He produced 13 points, 72 shots on net, 117 hits, 103 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 74 regular-season outings, so he's likely to be more of a physical player than a scorer during the playoffs.

