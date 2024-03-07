MMA DFS
RotoWire MMA Expert Picks: UFC 299 Main Card

The Sugar Show returns Saturday night, as Sean O'Malley looks to avenge his only official UFC loss in a rematch against Marlon Vera on a loaded UFC 299 card.

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 

CLASS

JONJAKECHRIS
(C) Sean O'Malley (-245) vs.
Marlon Vera (+200)

Bantamweight
Championship

O'MalleyVeraO'Malley
Dustin Poirier (+140) vs.
Benoit Saint-Denis (-170)

Lightweight

PoirierSaint-DenisSaint-Denis
Kevin Holland (-135) vs.
Michael Page (+115)

Welterweight

PageHollandHolland
Gilbert Burns (+100) vs.
Jack Della Maddalena (-120)

Welterweight

Della MaddalenaBurnsBurns
Petr Yan (-135) vs.
Yadong Song (+115)

 Bantamweight

YanSongYan
     
     
UFC 299 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 8-25-53-7
2024 PERCENTAGE .800.500.300
2023 RECORD 42-2544-2335-32
2023 PERCENTAGE .627.657.522
2022 RECORD 34-2740-2125-26
2022 PERCENTAGE .557.656.490
2021 RECORD 35-2842-2137-26
2021 PERCENTAGE .556.667.586
2020 RECORD 36-1834-2028-26
2020 PERCENTAGE .667.630.519
2019 RECORD 39-1935-2332-26
2019 PERCENTAGE .672.603.552
ALL-TIME  289-181297-173 231-190
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .615.632.549

 

MATCHUP

WEIGHT 
CLASS

JOE
"SUNTZU"

COLE     DRAKE
(C) Sean O'Malley (-245) vs.
Marlon Vera (+200)

Bantamweight
Championship

TBDO'MalleyO'Malley
Dustin Poirier (+140) vs.
Benoit Saint-Denis (-170)

Lightweight

TBDPoirierSaint-Denis
Kevin Holland (-135) vs.
Michael Page (+115)

Welterweight

TBDHollandHolland
Gilbert Burns (+100) vs.
Jack Della Maddalena (-120)

Welterweight

TBDDella MaddalenaDella Maddalena
Petr Yan (-135) vs.
Yadong Song (+115)

Bantamweight

TBDYanYan
     
     
UFC 299 RECORD 0-00-00-0
2024 RECORD 4-66-46-4
2024 PERCENTAGE .400.600.400
2023 RECORD 41-2644-2336-31
2023 PERCENTAGE .612.657.537
2022 RECORD 38-2339-2239-22
2022 PERCENTAGE .623.639.639
2021 RECORD 38-2543-2117-14
2021 PERCENTAGE .603.672.548
2020 RECORD 36-18N/AN/A
2020 PERCENTAGE .667N/AN/A
2019 RECORD 34-24N/AN/A
2019 PERCENTAGE .586N/AN/A
ALL-TIME 228-141129-6898-71
ALL-TIME PERCENTAGE .618.655.580

THE PICKERS

Jon Litterine: RotoWire lead MMA beat writer and scribe for our weekly DrafKings preview. Lead analyst on the RotoWire MMA Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @JonLitterine.

Jake Letarski: RotoWire.com Operations Manager, plus MMA and NCAA Hoops Senior Editor. Host on the RotoWire MMA Podcast and guest on the RotoWire Fantasy Football Podcast. Follow him on Twitter at @RotoJake.

Chris Olson: Contributor at RotoWire to "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," as well as The MMA MashupDFS Baseballa MMA gambling columnist and fight recaps. Follow him on Twitter at @RealChrisOlson.

Joe "SunTszu": Known more commonly by his Twitter handle @SunTszu, Joe is a Hedge Fund Executive by day and high-volume DFS player by night. He is a 2x "Bracket Challenge" & "Gotham qualifier. You can also find him as one of the original contributors of "Fight IQ, presented by RotoWire," a DFS-centric video breakdown. He is also a co-creator of the "Creating Alpha in DFS" podcast.

Cole Shelton: Cole Shelton is a full-time sports writer focusing on MMA. His work has appeared on BJPenn.com, CBC Sports, Sports Betting Dime and Blue Jays Nation. He currently pens the MMA Best Bets column on RotoWire. Follow him on Twitter at @ColeShelton91.

Drake Burden: Drake is a proven DFS winner with multiple four-figure paydays under his belt. He took an interest to writing MMA during the pandemic and is active in various Discords and other social media communities. Follow him on Twitter at @DBurdz.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.
Jake Letarski
RotoWire Editor for College Basketball and MMA. Frequent podcaster, plus radio and video guest. Follow Jake on Twitter at @RotoJake.
