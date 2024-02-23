2024 MLB MVP Odds Released - Ohtani Is Not the Favorite

A MLB free agency shift during the 2023 offseason has now brought last year's two front runners head-to-head with one another. The 2024 MLB MVP odds are out, and several of the best sports betting sites are offering exclusive sportsbook promo codes on said MLB odds.

Both MVP winners from 2023 — Ronald Acuna Jr. and Shohei Ohtani are favorites again; however, this time, they both play in the National League. Since the 2024 MVP odds were released last week, fans have been surprised to see where both players stand according to the most popular sports betting apps across the country.

bet365 BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Ronald Acuna Jr. +450 +525 +550 +550 +500 Mookie Betts +600 +650 +650 +650 +650 Shohei Ohtani +600 +900 +650 +650 +950

Shohei Ohtani Not the Favorite Among 2024 MLB MVP Candidates

Ronald Acuna Jr. is opening with the best odds after finishing with a stellar performance last season. Helping the Braves achieve the best record in the league last season, Acuna Jr. surpassed his career-high in stolen bases and more than doubled the number of runs he produced. Hoping for a contract extension in Atlanta, he is now looking to pull out another MVP worthy season.

As for the reigning American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers during free agency, joining a number of heavy hitters in the National League. Despite winning his second MVP title last season, finishing with 34 home runs, and striking out 219 batters, Ohtani's opening odds fall behind teammate Mookie Betts this year.

Ohtani won't pitch in 2024 after an injury last season, ultimately giving those votes to other candidates, including Betts.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.