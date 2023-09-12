After The Aaron Rodgers Injury News, Jets Betting Odds Nose-Dive

Injury to Aaron Rodgers Causes NY Jets Betting Odds To Fall

A true disaster unfolded on Monday night in New York, as the Jets suffered the loss of their star quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, to a season-ending Achilles injury. Surprisingly, the Jets managed to secure a victory against the favored Buffalo Bills with a thrilling walk-off punt return touchdown in overtime, sealing the game with a score of 22-16.

Although the New York Jets secured the win on MNF, their odds of reaching Super Bowl LVIII have taken a huge hit.

Here's the latest on the updated Super Bowl Odds.

How The Aaron Rodgers Injury Affects Super Bowl Odds

Despite defeating the Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets' chances have dropped to +5000 (according to BetMGM). The NFL betting odds started falling immediately after losing Rodgers early in Monday night's game.

When Week 1 began, the Jets were positioned with BetMGM at +1800, which had them tied for seventh place alongside the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Kansas City Chiefs continue to lead as favorites to win Super Bowl 58, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have made significant strides in narrowing the gap.

How Aaron Rodgers Injury Affects AFC East Betting Odds

The Dolphins have emerged as the new frontrunners in the AFC East, a division they last claimed in 2008. Remarkably, this marks only their second division title since 1994, with their other AFC East win coming in 2000.

Updated AFC East Odds.

The Patriots, whose odds remain unchanged, have a critical Week 2 showdown scheduled against the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. This matchup carries substantial significance for both teams. New England likely needs to secure at least one victory against the Dolphins this season to reach the nine or ten wins typically required for a playoff berth. Starting the season at 0-2 would place the Patriots in an early predicament, especially with what looks like a tough 2023 NFL schedule.

The Jets will face a tough opponent in Week 2 as they travel to Dallas to take on a Cowboys team that convincingly defeated the New York Giants 40-0 in Week 1.

Check out the latest NFL Week 2 Odds to see what the oddsmakers think.

Following this demanding matchup, the Jets encounter a grueling stretch of games against the Patriots, Chiefs, Broncos, Eagles, Giants, and Chargers in Weeks 3 to 9, with a Week 7 bye thrown into the mix. Despite having a solid defense, the question remains whether they can generate enough points with Zach Wilson at quarterback to beat good teams, and according to the current NFL odds, the outlook appears uncertain.

Aaron Rodgers Injury: The NY Jets 2023 Season Over?

The injury to Aaron Rodgers likely diminishes the Jets' chances of contending for the AFC East title, which may bode well for the Patriots and the rest of the division. However, all four teams face a challenging schedule, given their matchups with the AFC West and NFC East, making the path to the playoffs a demanding journey throughout the entirety of the 18-week season.

Here's what the current NFL Futures Betting Odds look like.

