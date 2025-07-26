BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 Scores $150 in Bonus Bets for Blue Jays-Tigers, MLB Odds

Baseball bettors can win $150 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150. They can wager on Blue Jays vs Tigers and other MLB odds and lines tonight.

Two of the biggest surprises in baseball meet up as AL division leaders, the Blue Jays and Tigers, meet in Detroit this evening. Baseball bettors in MI as well as NJ, PA and WV can get in on the action by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and get $150 in bonus bets if they win their first wager of $10 or more.

If you sign up in other states using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY and MA) you'll get a first-bet bonus up to $1,500. No matter which offer you're eligible for, BetMGM is providing new players with one of the industry's leading sportsbook promos.

On top of the Jays and Tigers, there's a full slate of MLB games that includes Dodgers-Red Sox, Mets-Giants and Padres-Cardinals. There's something for everyone who signs up today with one of the top sports betting sites for MLB.

You can get started today at one of the top sports betting apps and everything that comes along with membership. Here's everything that bettors need to know about the BetMGM promo code.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Register for $150 Bonus on MLB Odds

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: July 26, 2025

Join one of top MLB betting sites in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign-Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY & MA) as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use your preferred payment options with one of the leading credit card betting sites.

LIMITED TIME OFFER Get 20% OFF

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo: Terms & Conditions for Saturday, July 26

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account if you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your first wager on one of the top PayPal betting sites. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today.

BetMGM Bonus Code Great For Wagering on MLB Odds & More Saturday

Bettors who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code will receive a welcome offer and access to profit boosts, a sleek mobile betting app, and a rewards program that unlocks even more perks and promotions. Here's a look at the biggest events of Saturday:

BetMGM Bonus Code Best Bets for Saturday, July 26, 2025

MLB: Blue Jays at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds as two powerhouse teams square off.

Blue Jays at Tigers, 6:10 p.m. ET; get the latest MLB odds as two powerhouse teams square off. MLB: Braves at Rangers, 7:05 p.m. ET; bet MLB player props on this interleague matchup.

Braves at Rangers, 7:05 p.m. ET; bet MLB player props on this interleague matchup. MLB: Dodgers at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET.

Dodgers at Red Sox, 7:15 p.m. ET. MLB: Mets at Giants, 9:05 p.m. ET.

The Blue Jays in the AL East andTigers in the Central both look like World Series contenders and will battle in Detroit. The Braves are looking to get back into the Wild Card race as they square off against a Rangers team looking to do the same in the AL. It's a 2018 World Series rematch between the Dodgers and Red Sox, while the Mets and Giants end the night with a matchup between two NL contenders.

You'll have access to odds on those games and more once you get started with the BetMGM bonus code. Sign up for a new account, earn your welcome bonus and start placing wagers on your favorite sports and players today.