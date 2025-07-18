BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Secure $150 Bonus for Giants-Blue Jays, MLB Odds Friday

Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 for a $150 bonus or ROTOSPORTS for a $1,500 first bet. Wager on Giants vs Blue Jays, MLB lines and more today.

The unofficial second half of the MLB season gets underway on Friday with a full slate of games, starting at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs open a weekend series with the red-hot Red Sox, later the first-place Blue Jays host the Giants. Baseball bettors looking to make more picks as the race to the postseason resumes can begin by claiming $150 in bonus bets after signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150.

Touted as one of this season's top sportsbook promos, the welcome offer unlocked rewards new customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia with $150 in bonus bets simply by winning a qualifying first bet of $10 on any sports betting market including Friday's MLB odds.

If you are a new customer signing up in any other BetMGM state, you can claim a first-bet offer valued at up to $1,500 by signing up using BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS. New customers in Kentucky and Massachusetts should use the code ROTOBONUS to activate this exclusive BetMGM bonus code welcome offer.

Tap the BET NOW button to sign up today using the BetMGM bonus code that is best for you and enjoy this weekend's MLB matchups with hundreds in bonus bets from one of the America's favorite sports betting apps.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Win $150 in Bonus Bets for MLB Action

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: July 18, 2025

Join using one of top MLB betting promos in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign-Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY & MA) as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use your preferred payment options with one of the leading credit card betting sites.

LIMITED TIME OFFER Get 20% OFF

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo: Terms & Conditions for Friday, July 18

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account if you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your first wager on one of the top PayPal betting sites. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today.

BetMGM Bonus Code To Bet On MLB Odds, Props, Lines & More on Friday

Following Friday afternoon's Red Sox vs Cubs betting matchup, the New York Mets aim to reclaim the top of the NL East standings when they play host to the surging Cincinnati Reds. The AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays aim to rebuild on their recent 10-game win streak as they host the San Francsico Giants while Friday's late-night schedule features a date between the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Stake you claim to hundreds in bonus bets by signing up today using the BetMGM bonus code.

BetMGM Bonus Code Best Bets for Friday, July 18, 2025

Golf: The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in North Ireland; remember to check for the latest golf odds and lines.

The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in North Ireland; remember to check for the latest golf odds and lines. MLB: Red Sox at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET

Red Sox at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET MLB: Giants at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET. Wager on this great interleague game using one of the country's favorite MLB betting apps.

Giants at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET. Wager on this great interleague game using one of the country's favorite MLB betting apps. MLB: Reds vs Mets – 7:10pm ET

Reds vs Mets – 7:10pm ET MLB: Brewers at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m ET

The Boston Red Sox have muscled their way in the tight AL East pennant race by closing out the first half of the campaign with 10 straight wins, but arrive in the Windy City with victories in just three of eight road contests. The Red Sox must now face a Cubs squad that has maintained their perch atop the NL East by winning 18 of their past 24 home contests, which has also strengthened their position on the World Series odds.

The competition heats up for the Toronto Blue Jays, who soared to the top of the AL East during a recent 10-0 run. The Blue Jays scored an average of 6.7 runs per game during their recent win streaks but have seen the UNDER pay out on MLB totals in each of their past four home dates with the Giants, who have scored more than two runs just once in their past four games overall.

The New York Mets return from this week's MLB All-Star Break trailing Philadelphia by just a half-game in the NL East. Pete Alonso has played a big role in the Mets' first-half success with 21 home runs and 77 RBI, and has emerged as an intriguing dark horse pick on the NL MVP odds. However, Alonso has struggled at the plate in past eight appearances versus Cincinnati, batting just .156 with no home runs.

Tap the BET NOW button to sign up for the BetMGM bonus code, one of the season's best MLB betting promos and start making MLB wagers today.