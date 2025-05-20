BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 | Win $150 with $10 Bet on Wolves-Thunder NBA Odds Tonight

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Just two teams remain in the Western Conference. The top-seeded Thunder and red-hot Timberwolves will battle for a spot in the NBA Finals. Use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to create an account and bet on whichever team you want. You'll get $150 in bonus bets if your opening wager of $10 or more settles as a winner.

If you are in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and make an opening wager of $10+ on the Western Conference Finals or any eligible sports betting market. If you win, you'll receive three $50 bonus bets.

New customers everywhere else can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY and MA) and claim a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This is one of the most popular sportsbook promos because it refunds a losing opening wager with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Game 1 of the Wolves-Thunder is tonight. Use one of the top sports betting apps for NBA betting — or wager on the Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB or anything else. Whatever you want to bet on, make your first wager after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 or ROTOSPORTS and take advantage of the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager or get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection.

BetMGM Bonus Code: $10 Winning Bet on NBA Odds = $150 Bonus

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 20, 2025

Join one of leading sports betting sites in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY & MA) as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo: Terms & Conditions for Tuesday, May 20

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account, choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your first wager on one of the top NBA betting apps. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today with one of the leading NBA betting promos.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 for MLB Odds & NHL Playoffs

Use the BetMGM bonus code welcome offer to activate your account and make a wager on your preferred NHL team with one of the leaders among NHL betting promos as the Stanley Cup Playoffs continues tonight with the defending NHL champion Florida Panthers at the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for Best Bets of Tuesday, May 20, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 1: Timberwolves at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET; wager at one of the top NBA betting sites for all things related to the playoffs.

Timberwolves at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET; wager at one of the top NBA betting sites for all things related to the playoffs. NHL Playoffs Game 1: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET; use the latest NHL odds to bet on Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET; use the latest NHL odds to bet on Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. MLB: Cubs at Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos.

Cubs at Marlins, 6:40 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos. MLB: Rangers at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Rangers at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET MLB: Royals at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET; check the latest World Series odds for KC and San Fran.

Royals at Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET; check the latest World Series odds for KC and San Fran. MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET WNBA: Dream at Fever, 7 p.m. ET

The BetMGM bonus code offer gives you access to all the great features, odds boosts, rewards program and more. Sign up now, because the sports betting schedule is packed with exciting opportunities today and beyond.

The Thunder needed seven games to get by Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, while the Timberwolves cruised by the Steph Curry-less Warriors to advance to their second straight Western Conference Finals. Though OKC is a heavy favorite in NBA odds, Minnesota isn't lacking for confidence after knocking off the Lakers and Warriors to get here. We're expecting a deep, long battle between these two talented groups.

We're nearly two months into the MLB season and some contenders are beginning to separate themselves. Yankees-Rangers certainly could be a playoff preview, while the NL West could come down to the Dodgers and Diamondbacks. Both the Giants and Royals have also had hot starts to the season and match up out west for a fun interleague series.

Tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer open an account. It's a perfect way to gain access to one of the top NHL betting sites for Stanley Cup odds and more. Register now and start betting. You could win $150 in bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.