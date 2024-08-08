BetMGM Promo Code ROTOBONUS: Up To $1500 in Bonus Bets for NFL Preseason Odds

NFL preseason action kicks off in earnest on Thursday night with two games, so it's the ideal time to grab a $1,500 first-bet offer by signing up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS. The action on the gridiron heats up as the Carolina Panthers visit the New England Patriots and the New York Giants host the Detroit Lions.

This exclusive offer is set to become one of the top sportsbook promos of the upcoming NFL season. When you sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, make a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM, including NFL odds and NFL props. If it loses, you will be rewarded with bonus bets valued at up to $1,500 that you can use to make more wagers on NFL preseason odds.

Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS and get ready to make your NFL picks with a $1,500 welcome bonus from one of the nation's top sports betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Fast & Easy Sign Up

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Aug. 8, 2024

The offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are physically present in a state where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed to operate. To get started with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, follow these simple steps.

Click the "BET NOW" button to open a new account on BetMGM's sign-up page. Fill out the sign-up form, and provide requested documentation that verifies your identity. Type ROTOBONUS in the promo code field on the sign-up form. Upon approval, use popular payment methods like a credit card, PayPal or Venmo to make a first deposit of at least $10 on the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Terms & Conditions

When you sign up today using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS, you unlock a lucrative first bet offer for new customers that can earn up to $1,500.

Just make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10 and a qualifying first bet on any sports betting market including Thursday night's Panthers-Patriots odds and Lions-Giants odds, and if it loses you will be reimbursed for the full value of your stake, up to $1,500.

Your bonus will be automatically added to your account after your losing first bet is settled, and is provided in the form of a single bet if valued at less that $50, or in the form of five bonus bets of equal value if your first bet stake is $50 or greater.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days and can be used to make more wagers on NFL odds, Super Bowl odds or BetMGM player prop bets. In addition, your bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement that enables you to withdraw your winnings quicker.

Bet on Team USA Odds with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

While the NFL ramps up for another season, USA's Dream Team continues its bid for a fifth consecutive gold medal at the Summer Games in Paris. They take on Serbia in semifinal action on Thursday.

Whether you are gearing up for a season of wagering on NFL player props and futures, or backing America's best athletes as they go for gold, you can give yourself an extra edge with a $1,500 welcome bonus by signing up today using BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

Act now. Click the "BET NOW" button to begin the fast and easy sign-up process and start making your best bets using one of the world's best sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.