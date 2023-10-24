BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200: Get $200 In Bonus Bets

We've made it to Week 8 in the NFL and sports bettors can use the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly. Using one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the country, all you need to do is wager $10 to get started.

If you are 21 years of age or older, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a new customer at BetMGM Sportsbook, you qualify for this lucrative deal. Click the "BET NOW" button above to start wagering on one of the top online sports betting apps.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200 And Get $200 In Bonus Bets

New users can sign up with the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200 and get $200 in bonus bets on one of the best sports betting sites instantly.

Signing up is extremely easy. Follow these steps below:

Click the "BET NOW" button. This link will take you to the registration portal at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Create a username and password. You will also need to enter a valid email address.

Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

In the "Bonus Code" field, enter the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and hit "Submit".

Once verified by BetMGM Sportsbook, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 using a supported payment method, including credit cards, debit card, or PayPal.

Make a first-time bet of at least $10 on NFL odds for Week 8 using any preferred bet type of your choice.

Claim The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200 And Get $200 Instantly

New customers can claim the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200 and get $200 instantly. After placing your first-time $10 wager using one of the best sports betting sites, $200 in bonus bets will be delivered to your account as four separate $50 bet credits.

You don't even have to wait for your bet to settle and it doesn't matter whether your first bet wins or loses. Your bonus bets will expire within seven days of receiving them. They cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into any other promotional offers at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Get $200 In Bonus Bets Using The BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200

Now is the perfect time to get $200 in bonus bets using the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200. Using your first-time bet, bonus bet credits, or any other real-money wager, bet on exciting 2023 NFL games.

Heading into Week 8, take a shot at these match-ups:

Battle of New York: Jets vs Giants

NFC East Battle: Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders

NFC North Tiebreaker: Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

Battle of the Birds: Baltimore Ravens vs Arizona Cardinals

Bet on the moneyline, spread, Over/Under, game or NFL player props, or try your hand at a same-game parlay. You can even bet on Super Bowl odds by placing a wager using the NFL Futures market.

Click the "BET NOW" button below to get $200 in bonus bets instantly using the BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code ROTOFB200.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.