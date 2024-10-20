BetMGM Tennessee Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim $1500 Promo for Titans vs Bills & NFL Odds

Players can register with the BetMGM Tennessee bonus code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,500 first-bet welcome offer available on BetMGM Sportsbook Tennessee.

BetMGM Tennessee Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim $1,500 Promo for Titans-Bills & NFL Week 7 Odds

🎁 BetMGM Tennessee Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Tennessee Promo First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: Oct. 20, 2024

Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, along with your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the identity verification process on BetMGM Tennessee. Type in ROTOBONUS into the required field on the new customer sign-up portal. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any preferred banking method available on one of the best credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, and if it loses, receive matching bonus bets.

BetMGM Tennessee Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Terms & Conditions

An individual must be at least 21 years old, physically present in a state with legal sports betting, and a first-time customer of BetMGM Sportsbook to successfully claim the BetMGM Tennessee bonus code ROTOBONUS and its $1,500 first-bet welcome offer.

After registering, place a qualifying cash wager, up to $1,500, and if it settles as a loss, receive matching bonus bets in your BetMGM Tennessee Sportsbook account. A first bet of less than $50 returns a single bonus bet credit to wager, while a losing first bet of $50 or more yields five matching bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of the initial stake. Those who maximize this first-bet welcome offer with a $1,500 first bet that loses will receive five $300 bonus bets to wager with.

Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a winning wager while betting on one of the top PayPal betting sites.

Bet on Monday Night Football Odds with BetMGM Tennessee Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

New customers can bet on Monday Night Football NFL odds to place up to a $1,500 first bet or a bonus bet on either of tonight's matchups.

The marquee matchup between Tampa Bay and Baltimore kicks off first at 8:15 p.m. ET, featuring two of the top offenses in the NFL. The Buccaneers are getting +3.5 against the spread at home, while the point total is set at 49.5. Place a qualifying cash wager or bonus bet on Tampa Bay QB Baker Mayfield to throw for over 1.5 passing touchdowns at -120 odds, or, back Tampa Bay's first quarter point spread at +0.5 at -135 odds while wagering on one of the best NFL betting sites.

The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers during the second game of this double-header, getting +2.5 as home underdogs against the spread. Oddsmakers have set the total to 43.5, so bet under 43.5 points due to the Chargers' stout defense and run-centric offense likely resulting in minimal points for both teams on Monday night, so take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.