Broncos vs Vikings NFL Prop Bets And Odds For Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football looks a lot more interesting now than it did a few weeks ago. The Denver Broncos and the Minnesota Vikings are both surging, and one of them will continue their impressive win streaks.

Broncos vs Vikings Prop Bets: T.J. Hockenson Anytime Touchdown (+230)

T.J. Hockenson has been the best tight end in the NFL this year, leading the position in receiving yards and targets, and is tied for third with the most receiving touchdowns at the position.

This isn't exactly what I would call a great matchup. Denver has only given up one touchdown to opposing tight ends this year, and they have allowed the fifth-fewest receptions to the position this year as well. That said, Hockenson has 34 receptions over his last four games and has two touchdowns in that stretch. He's arguably the most important aspect of the Vikings offense and they'll feature him heavily.

Broncos vs Vikings Prop Bets: Russell Wilson OVER 204.5 Passing Yards

Russell Wilson is having a resurgent year, and the Broncos have turned it around with three straight wins, including victories over the Chiefs and the Bills. Wilson hasn't thrown for over 200 yards since October 1st, but he's gotten close in two of his last three games.

Over the last three weeks, the Vikings have allowed an average of 223.7 passing yards per game. More importantly, Denver has been leaning on running back Javonte Williams on the ground, who could be looking at a long day against a Vikings defense that has allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game over the same stretch. Wilson will have to step up this weekend, and his 204.5 passing yards line is well within reach.

Broncos vs Vikings Prop Bets: Javonte Williams OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards

Javonte Williams is a true workhorse back, involved on the ground and through the air. Denver has given Williams 48 carries in the last two weeks, while also throwing to him seven times. He is the feature of their offense.

If Denver has a hard time running against the stout Vikings defense, then attempting to get him the ball in space through the air would be a logical gameplan. Williams had 31 receiving yards last week, and has a reception of at least 14 yards in each of his last two games. He'll get his chances.

