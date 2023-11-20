Chiefs vs Eagles NFL Prop Bets And Odds For Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football might just be the best football game of the regular season, featuring a Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, each of whom are currently in 1st place in their respective conferences.

Could we see the same teams in the Super Bowl in consecutive years for the first time since the Bills and the Cowboys each went back-to-back in the early 1990s? It's possible. Unfortunately, someone has to lose tonight. Let's look at the best Chiefs vs Eagles NFL player props and odds for Monday Night Football, which you can bet on by claiming the best sportsbook promo codes being offered on the top sports betting apps.

Chiefs vs Eagles Prop Bets: A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+115)

Tyreek Hill of the Dolphins and A.J. Brown of the Eagles have been the two best receivers in the NFL this year. A.J. Brown has scored six touchdowns this season, and is clearly the focal point of the Eagles offense.

He has been on a historic pace this year, racking up 1,005 yards and 6 touchdowns through only nine games. I expect tonight's game to include plenty of offense as these two teams look to establish their dominance. If anyone is scoring a touchdown in this game, it's him.

Chiefs vs Eagles Prop Bets: D'Andre Swift OVER 17.5 Receiving Yards

D'Andre Swift has had a massive first year in Philadelphia after being traded by the Detroit Lions. He is the clear leader in this backfield, both in the passing game and on the ground.

When it comes to Swift's receiving production, it's been a bit of a feast-or-famine season. He has had 13 or less receiving yards in five games, but 23 or more in the other four. I expect Hurts to play relatively conservatively against an opportunistic defense, checking it down to his lead back several times on early downs. Expect Swift to get heavy utilization tonight.

Chiefs vs Eagles Prop Bets: Travis Kelce Alt Receptions OVER +8 (+114)

Travis Kelce had a weird week last week, putting up quite the dud for a guy that is one of the most consistent players in the NFL. His three reception, 14 yard stat line was his lowest output of the season.

Kelce isn't the type of player to stay cold for long, especially not on big stages. Kelce is clearly the top option for Patrick Mahomes, and has logged over 8 receptions three times this year. I know the alt line is scary, but getting plus money on a reasonable stat line for arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history is something worth exploring.

Plus, Kansas City is coming off their bye week in preparation for the Eagles, and banking on Andy Reid to draw up a good game plan after the bye is always a good idea.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.