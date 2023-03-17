There is no better time than now to get the best college basketball betting apps. Sign up and get thousands now when you download the best sports betting apps for March Madness.

With the NCAA Tournament officially underway, there are March Madness betting promos available on the top college basketball betting apps. Use the sign-up links below to redeem these sports betting promos to get thousands in bonus funds for March Madness betting today.

Best College Basketball Betting Apps - Sign Up And Get Thousands Now

Click through the links below to claim the best March Madness betting promos from the most popular college basketball betting apps to get thousands now for today's college basketball betting slate.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS provides new users with a $1,000 first bet offer for March Madness bets today.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: New users get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars when they sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: Bet $100 to get $100 in bonus bets with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE.

DraftKings Promo Code: The DraftKings Promo Code gives new customers $200 in bonus bets instantly when they bet $5 on March Madnes today.

FanDuel Promo Code: New customers get 10x their first bet, up to $200, when they sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

Sign Up With College Basketball Betting Apps To Get Thousands Now

New users can sign up for the best college basketball betting apps to claim thousands in welcome bonuses in just a few easy steps. Follow the steps below to sign up now.

Click through the sign-up link next to the college basketball offer you want to claim now. Doing so redirects you to the corresponding betting app's new customer registration page. Enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You will also be asked to enter your DOB and the last 4 digits of your SSN so your new account can be verified. Next, enter a promo code or bonus code, if you need one to activate the welcome offer. Then, make your qualifying minimum first-time deposit to activate the bonus. Finally, place a qualifying minimum initial wager on the college basketball betting app you've sign up for.

Sign Up And Get Thousands Now With The Best College Basketball Betting Apps

Signing up for multiple college basketball offers is the best way to take advantage of the thousands in welcome bonuses available to you today. Most of the sportsbook promo codes provide you with ultimate flexibility as they don't come with restrictions on odds or bet type.

Since all of these college basketball betting promos are featured at rival sports betting sites, it's in your best interest to sign up for more than one to get hundreds if not thousands in bonus bets now.

The best college basketball betting apps and their corresponding welcome offers are laid out below. Sign up and get thousands now for today's March Madness betting action.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.