Creighton vs Tennessee Betting Promos, Odds & Best Bets for March 29

The last game of the Sweet 16 round tips off late in the Motor City, featuring a battle between #3 Creighton and #2 Tennessee.

In this article, you will find all of the relevant college basketball betting information on tonight's game, as well as key players, best bets

No.3 Creighton vs No. 2 Tennessee Game Info

Matchup: #3 Creighton Blue Jays vs #2 Tennessee Volunteers

#3 Creighton Blue Jays vs #2 Tennessee Volunteers DraftKings Odds: Creighton +3 (ML: +130) | Tennessee -3 (ML: -155) | Total: 144

Creighton +3 (ML: +130) | Tennessee -3 (ML: -155) | Total: 144 Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Friday, March 29, 2024 Time: Approximately 10:20

Approximately 10:20 Venue: Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

Key Players

Ryan Kalkbrenner – Center (Creighton): Each game from here on out could be Kalkbrenner's last as a Blue Jay, so expect the senior to have a big game performance tonight. The 7'1" center played an astounding 49 minutes in the second round against Oregon, and you have to wonder if he'll have enough gas in the tank for this one. He did have the extra rest as Creighton's last game was on Saturday and they'll be the last Sweet 16 team to tip off, along with Tennessee.

Dalton Knecht – Guard (Tennessee): We'll have to keep our eyes on another senior in this matchup, as Knecht is tied for 14th in the nation with 21.1 points per game. Knecht did have 40 points back on March 9th against Kentucky, and his best games during the season came against some of Tennessee's strongest competition.

Creighton vs Tennessee Best Bets

Creighton ML (+130 at BetMGM, DraftKings)

Tennessee limped into the NCAA Tournament with two straight losses and arguably had a favorable route to get here to the Sweet 16 with wins against St. Peter's and Texas. Meanwhile, Creighton has looked strong so far in the big dance, and their performance late in the double-overtime win against Oregon last round could give them all the momentum it needs tonight. Creighton also had an impressive win against another 2-seed (Marquette) in action tonight towards the end of the season.

Under 144 Points (-115 at ESPN BET, FanDuel)

The total opened at 148.5, so we definitely missed out on the best number possible at this point. Going into Friday morning, the public bets/money are all in favor of the over, despite the total dipping down this low. The 144 total is the best you can do right now, and there are 143.5s still out there on the board. It is a bit odd that two teams that can put up buckets have a total of this stature, so let's trust the books on this one.

Baylor Scheierman: Over 9.5 Rebounds (-120 at DraftKings)

If we do indeed see the total go under tonight, Scheierman will be your local window man cleaning the glass. Scheierman has consistently been inhaling boards, with at least eight in each of his last six games, and Tennessee's up-tempo offense could certainly lead to an increase in rebounding opportunities if those shots aren't falling.

