DraftKings Promo Code Features Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus for Packers-Lions TNF Odds

NFL fans can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to Bet $5 and Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins (in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA or VT) after registering as a new customer of DraftKings Sportsbook today ahead of Thursday Night Football. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, NY and NV can bet the $5 and receive the $150 in bonus bets win or lose.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos in the country by tapping on the "BET NOW" button on this page. Place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any sport, bet type, and odds, and if it settles as a win, get $150 in bonus bet credits on DraftKings Sportsbook.

New customers can download one of the top sports betting apps in the marketplace mobile device. Then, sign up with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for $150 in bonus bets with a winning first bet settled.

Thursday Night Football in Week 14 kicks off with a big-time NFC North matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. Place a $5 first bet or bonus bet on under 51.5 total points or Detroit -3.5 to leverage one of the best NFL betting promos available.

Tap on the "BET NOW" button above to register with the DraftKings promo code to Bet $5 and Get or Win $150 with the latest welcome offer available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Packers-Lions

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Get OR Win $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Dec. 5, 2024

Follow our step-by-step registration guide in this section to expedite the sign-up process to claim this lucrative bet-and-get welcome offer through the DraftKings promo code available on one of the nation's top PayPal betting sites:

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this review to go to the new customer sign-up portal on DraftKings Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information into required fields, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, along with your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. The DraftKings promo code does not need to be manually typed into a required promo code field on the sign-up portal because it's automatically applied to the first $5+ qualifying wager placed on DraftKings Sportsbook. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any preferred banking method supported on one of the premier credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying wager of $5 on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds.

DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Win/Get $150 Terms & Conditions

A player must be at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legal sports betting where DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed to operate, and a first-time customer of one of the best sports betting sites available.

Settling a $5 first bet as a win (depending on the state) returns $150 in bonus bets on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bonus bets are delivered as six $25 bonus bet credits that each expire after seven days and cannot be divided or combined into different denominations.

Bonus bets are single-use and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a winning wager settled on DraftKings Sportsbook. A 1x wagering requirement must be met before any withdrawal request can be processed from the cash balance of a newly registered customer's account.

Click or tap on the "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins on one of the most reputable NFL betting sites in legal sports betting states.

Bet on Packers vs Lions Odds with the $150 DraftKings Promo Code

New customers can bet on NFL odds with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for $150 in bonus bets after a $5 wager, whether a win is required is dependent on the state.

Target tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Lions by placing a $5 first bet or bonus bet on Packers QB Jordan Love to go over his passing yards prop. Or, bet on Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs to score a touchdown in the popular Any Time TD Scorer betting market to take advantage of NFL player props on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and place a $5 first bet with no restrictions to get $150 in bonus bets if it settles as a win on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of tonight's highly anticipated Thursday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.