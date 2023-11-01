DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 For MLB Playoff Best Bets

The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks will take on Game 5 tonight and new sports bettors can sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 for the game tonight. As one of the best sports betting apps currently on the market, you'll want to cash in on this welcome bonus now.

If you are a new customer at DraftKings sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sport betting, and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify for this deal. To claim one of the leading sports betting promo codes, click the "BET NOW" button above and place your first wager for MLB Playoff Best Bets.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 For MLB Playoff Best Bets

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code today and get $200 instantly using one of the most popular sport betting sites.

To create a new account, follow the easy steps below.

Click the "BET NOW" button below. This link will take you to the DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up page.

Create a username and password and enter a valid email address.

Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Accept the Terms and Conditions and click "Submit".

Once verified by DraftKings Sportsbook, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using an easy payment method, including credit cards, debit card, or PayPal.

Make a $5 first-time bet on World Series odds to active the DraftKings Promo Code.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Instantly For The World Series

Claim the DraftKings Promo Code now and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after making an initial qualifying deposit and first-time bet of at least $5.

The bonus bets will be delivered as eight $25 bet credits that will be deposited directly to your DraftKings Sportsbook. In addition to this amazing deal, you'll also get $150 in No Sweat Bets. To use the No Sweat Bets, you must opt in. They will be issued per eligible gameday, up to three per week.

All bonus bets must be used within seven days of receiving them. They cannot be used on odds boosts, live bets, same-game parlays, free bets, cash-out bets, and voided bets. The bonus bets can not be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other promotional offers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Get $200 Instantly In Bonus Bets Using The DraftKings Promo Code

New sports bettors can get $200 in bonus bets instantly using the DraftKings Promo Code to wager on World Series odds. You don't have to wait for your bet to settle and it doesn't matter whether it wins or loses.

The Rangers defeated the Astros and the Diamondbacks beat the Phillies to make it to the big game. Now, Game 5 will be the last of three games played in Arizona. Place wagers on MLB odds like moneyline, totals, or MLB player props including number of home run hits or bases stolen. You can even bet on the MLB Futures market including World Series odds.

Click the "BET NOW" button to get started using the DraftKings Promo Code and use your $200 in bonus bets today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.