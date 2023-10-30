DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly For NFL Best Bets

Week 8 is coming to a close tonight and you won't want to miss out on the best bets for Monday Night Football. Using the DraftKings Promo Code, new sports bettors can get $200 instantly using one of the best sports betting sites in the country.

If you are a new bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify for one of the top sportsbook promo codes. To get started, click the "BET NOW" button above to sign up for a new account and activate the DraftKings Promo Code.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Now For NFL Best Bets

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 instantly in bonus bets for NFL Best Bets using one of the best sports betting apps.

Getting started is quick and easy. Follow the steps below to claim this generous welcome bonus now.

Click the "BET NOW" button below. This link will take you to the registration portal at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Create a username and password and provide a valid email address.

Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and click "Submit".

Make a qualifying deposit of at least $5 using a supported payment method, including credit cards, debit card, or PayPal.

Make a $5 first-time wager on any NFL bet using any preferred odds type.

You do not need to fill in a promo code as the DraftKings Promo Code will automatically activate after completing the above steps.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Instantly For NFL Best Bets

New users can claim the DraftKings Promo Code after making your first time qualifying deposit and wager of $5.

The $200 in bonus bets will be delivered instantly whether your first-time bet wins or loses. You don't even have to wait for your wager to settle. The bonus bets will be credited as eight separate $25 bonus bets. DraftKings Sportsbook will also provide new users with $150 in No Sweat Bets. Sports bettors must opt in to use these. There will be three per week issued per eligible gameday.

All bonus bets will expire seven days after they are credited to your account. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used on odds boosts, live bets, same-game parlays, free bets, cash-out bets, and voided bets. The bonus bets can also not be used to opt into any other promotional deals at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Get $200 Instantly For NFL Best Bets Using The DraftKings Promo Code

New bettors can get $200 instantly after placing their NFL wager using the DraftKings Promo Code.

Monday Night Football will feature the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) vs Detroit Lions (5-2). You can place the following bets on NFL odds.

Moneyline: Raiders +300, Lions -380

Spread: Raiders +8, Lions -8

Over/Under: 46.5

You can even wager on same-game parlays and NFL player props like whether Amon-Ra St. Brown will score a touchdown or if Jared Goff will have over 1.5 passing touchdowns. Click the "BET NOW" button to get started today using the DraftKings Promo Code and don't miss out on this incredible offer!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.