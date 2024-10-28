DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $200 in Bonus Bets for Giants-Steelers & World Series

The World Series shifts to New York tonight. Claim the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets the instant you place your first wager. Bet on Game 3 between the Dodgers-Yankees or Giants-Steelers on Monday Night Football or anything else. Just make a first bet of $5 or more on today's action and you will get $200 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.

Download one of the top sports betting apps available on your iOS or Android mobile device and tap on any "BET NOW" button on this review to sign up with the DraftKings promo code to place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any sport to receive $200 in bonus bets, win or lose, whether you are a Yankees fan, you root for the Dodgers or just like MLB betting.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos for all things World Series betting action, Monday Night Football or anything else you want. Before you bet, however, tap or click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register with the DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new customer.

DraftKings Promo Code: $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly for Dodgers-Yankees

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Promo Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Oct. 28, 2024

Sports bettors who sign up with the DraftKings promo code qualify for a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome bonus available on one of the nation's top online sports betting sites. Here's how to register:

Click on any "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to load the DraftKings Sportsbook bet-and-get welcome offer page. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, along with your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into all required fields on the DraftKings Sportsbook's new customer registration portal. You don't need to enter a DraftKings promo code. When you use one of our BET NOW buttons to activate your account, the exclusive sports betting bonus will be automatically applied. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any preferred payment method available on one of the nation's top PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying cash wager of $5+ on any sport to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the outcome of your first bet.

DraftKings Promo Code - Claim $200 in Bonus Bets Monday Night Football

Players can bet on Week 10 college football odds with the DraftKings promo code because this week's schedule of games starts Tuesday with Conference USA and Sun Belt Conference play. Take advantage of one of the best college football betting promos available all week.

The Giants-Steelers is a game of teams heading down different paths. The Giants are 2-5 and skidding. Quarterback Daniel Jones was benched at the end of last week's game, a 28-3 loss to the Eagles, though is expected to remain the starter. The Steelers are 5-2 and looking to keep pace atop the AFC North. Wager on one of the best NFL betting sites after claiming the DraftKings promo code to qualify for its bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer whether you like the Giants or the Steelers.

Make sure to check out all the odds available after using the DraftKings promo code. Whether it's a total, moneyline, player prop, or game prop, the options are virtually endless on one of the premier NFL betting promos.

DraftKings Promo Code Details for Monday, October 28

New customers of DraftKings Sportsbook who are at least 21 years old and physically present in a state with legal sports betting qualify to claim the DraftKings promo code by fulfilling these primary terms and conditions available on one of the top credit card betting sites.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5 with any preferred banking method with one of the top NBA betting apps, then place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any sport available on DraftKings to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the outcome of your $5 first bet.

Bonus bets from one of the top NBA betting sites arrive as eight $25 bonus bet credits that must be wagered straight, meaning they cannot be divided or combined into different denominations on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bonus bets expire after seven days and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or returned when staked on a subsequent wager.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and qualify for a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome bonus available to new customers of DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.