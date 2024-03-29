Duke vs Houston Betting Promos, Odds & Best Bets for March 29

The biggest game on the Friday slate of Sweet 16 goes down between #4 Duke and #1 Houston from Big D.

You will find all the info you need to make an informed betting decision in this monumental Duke-Houston game. In this article, you will learn about key players, best bets and the welcome offers being dished out by some of the most popular online sportsbooks in America for college basketball betting.

No. 4 Duke vs No. 1 Houston Game Info

Matchup: #4 Duke Blue Devils vs #1 Houston Cougars

#4 Duke Blue Devils vs #1 Houston Cougars DraftKings Odds: Duke +4 (ML: +160) | Houston -4 (ML: -192) | Total: 134

Duke +4 (ML: +160) | Houston -4 (ML: -192) | Total: 134 Date: Friday, March 29, 2024

Friday, March 29, 2024 Time: Approximately 9:40 pm ET (8:40 pm CT – local time)

Approximately 9:40 pm ET (8:40 pm CT – local time) Venue: American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Key Players

Jared McCain – Guard (Duke): When you're hot, you're hot – so we'll see if McCain can relive his burning man performance from Sunday in Brooklyn against James Madison. McCain tied a season-high by nailing eight 3-pointers on 11 attempts in that last game, and the Blue Devils would love to get that kind of production against the No. 2 overall team in the nation.

Jamal Shead – Guard (Houston): Good ball movement has been a common trait in having success against Duke's defense this season. Look for Shead (6.4 APG), the Cougars leader in assists, to try and break them down early and often. Houston is a well-rounded team, so if Shead can create some open looks for teammates, it'll go a long way in helping them to victory.



Duke vs Houston Best Bets

Houston -3.5 (-120 at BetMGM)

Houston survived an impressive performance by Texas A & M in the second, and that should serve them with a wake-up call tonight against the Dukies. Even better, the Cougars will have an in-state home crowd advantage in Dallas, with the home fans only having to travel about 3.5 hours by vehicle. Houston had an impressive 11-game winning streak snapped in the Big-12 title game, but they should be ready for the challenge.

Over 133.5 Points (-115 at ESPN BET, FanDuel)

We're getting a favorable number here at ESPN BET and FanDuel, as there's a 135 lurking out there at Caesars. The total did open at 133, which would lend itself to some optimism in seeing some points go on the board tonight. It should be noted that 10 of Duke's last 12 games have gone over the total.

Kyle Filipowski – Alternate Points: 18+ (+160 at DraftKings)

Filipowski hasn't performed well in the NCAA Tournament thus far, scoring only 17 points total in his first two games. Expect a breakout performance tonight from a player who dropped 20+ points in three of his last four games before the big dance. Filipowski is too good of a player to be held of the scoresheet this long.

