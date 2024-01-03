ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO: Get $150 In Bonuses

NFL fans have made it to Week 18, and rather than let another week go by, sports bettors can sign up today using the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO. By joining one of the best sports betting apps, you'll get an exclusive welcome bonus, worth $150 in bonuses that can be used on NFL odds.

To claim one of the top online sportsbook promo codes, you must be a new customer at ESPN BET, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years of age or older. If you meet these requirements, click the "BET NOW" button below and sign up for a new account at ESPN BET today, while the offer still lasts.

Sign Up With The ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO And Get $150 In Bonuses

New users can sign up with one of the best sports betting sites, using the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO. To claim $150 in bonuses, follow the steps below to register.

Click the "BET NOW" button anywhere on this page. This link will take you to the sign-up portal at ESPN BET.

Create a username and password.

When prompted, enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

In the "Promo Code" field, enter the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and submit your registration.

After ESPN BET has verified your account, make an initial qualifying deposit with a minimum of $10 using a convenient payment method, including credit cards, debit card, or PayPal.

Make a first-time wager on any sports market of any dollar amount.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets Using The ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO

After making an initial qualifying deposit and Bet Anything wager, new customers can get $150 in bonus bets using the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO.

Users will get five separate $20 bonus bet credits instantly, and a sixth $50 bonus bet within 48 hours of placing a first-time wager. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used for any other promotional offers at ESPN BET. They cannot be used on profit boosts, odds boosts, cash-out bets, or casino games.

All bonus bet credits will expire within seven days of being delivered to your account.

Use $150 In Bonuses After Signing Up With The ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO

New sports bettors can wager $150 in bonus bets after signing up for a new ESPN BET account and claiming the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO.

You can wager on two NFC East match-ups, including Eagles vs Giants and Cowboys vs Commanders. Or bet on AFC West games, like Chiefs vs Chargers and Broncos vs Raiders. Bet on the moneyline, spread, totals, or choose from numerous wagers to create a parlay. Customers can even wager on the NFL Futures market to determine the next conference champion.

Click the "BET NOW" button to get started with the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO, and elevate your online sports betting experience with $150 in bonus bets today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.