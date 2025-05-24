Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $300 Bonus for Thunder vs T-Wolves & Mets-Dodgers

The Western Conference Finals shift back to Minnesota with the Thunder leading, 2-0, while the Dodgers-Mets square off in a meeting of National League's two best teams. There's something for all sports bettors today. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to activate a new account before you make your first wager and you will get you up to $300 in bonus bets, win or lose.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer is one of the leading sportsbook promos and has different sports betting bonuses depending on your location:

If you are in AZ, MI, NJ or PA, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer delivers $100 in bonus bets on each of your first three days as a customer. Make a $10 wager each day and get the $100 bonus, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total.

offer delivers $100 in bonus bets on each of your first three days as a customer. Make a $10 wager each day and get the $100 bonus, for a Bet $30, Get $300 total. If you are in CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN or VA, you will get an offer of bet $10+ for five straight days, and you will receive $50 in bonus bets each day, which is a Bet $50, Get $250 total.

All new customers can instead choose the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer of up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Make a designated bet each day for 10 days. If it doesn't win, you will receive up to $100 in matching bonus bets each day as a refund.

Bet on the NBA Playoffs, the Panthers-Hurricanes in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs series, MLB odds or whichever sports betting market you most prefer on one of the top sports betting apps. Tap any BET NOW button to get started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and earn up to $300 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

Sign Up with Fanatics Sportsbook Promo & Get Up to $300 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: May 24, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. Scan the QR code and install the Fanatics app, since the sportsbook is not available on desktop. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Terms & Conditions for Saturday, May 24

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in AZ, MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily on one of the premier NBA betting apps if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 300% profit boost token after sign-up.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement while wagering on one of the top NBA betting sites.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets!

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet on Dodgers vs Mets, NBA or NHL Odds

Get started today and wager on MLB or on NBA odds for the conference finals. You can use bonus bets you earn via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer after you sign up for a new account and place your qualifying wagers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Saturday, May 24, 2025

NBA Playoffs Game 3: Timberwolves at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET; see where each team stands in NBA Championship odds during the Western Conference Finals.

Timberwolves at Thunder, 8:30 p.m. ET; see where each team stands in NBA Championship odds during the Western Conference Finals. NHL Playoffs Game 3: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET; one of the leading NHL betting promos will get you access to the most up-to-date Stanley Cup odds.

Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET; one of the leading NHL betting promos will get you access to the most up-to-date Stanley Cup odds. MLB: Padres at Braves, 4:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos.

Padres at Braves, 4:10 p.m. ET; use one of the best MLB betting promos. MLB: Dodgers at Mets, 7:15 p.m. ET; check the latest World Series odds for these NL East opponents.

Dodgers at Mets, 7:15 p.m. ET; check the latest World Series odds for these NL East opponents. MLB: Guardians at Tigers, 7:15 p.m. ET

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo will reward you with bonus bets no matter which game you want to wager. Use one of the leading NBA betting promos for tonight's playoff contest.

The Thunder have dominated the first two games of the series in Oklahoma City. The Timberwolves have lost just once at home through the playoffs' first two rounds, while the Thunder lost twice in Denver in the previous round. It's obviously a critical matchup for both teams as we near the crowning of a Western Conference champ.

A 15-game slate of MLB odds is highlighted by the NL clash between the Dodgers and Mets. These two teams figure to be in the hunt for the National League pennant. There's also an AL Central showdown between the surprising Tigers and Guardians, as well as a competitive matchup between two playoff hopefuls in the Braves and Padres.

On the ice, you can use one of the premier NHL betting apps for the Panthers-Hurricanes, which has been a Florida rout through two games. The matchup heads back to Florida for a pivotal Game 3 with the defending champion Panthers ahead, 2-0.

It's also a huge weekend for racing odds with the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday. This motorsports doubleheader is a Memorial Day Weekend tradition.

Whether you want to bet on the NBA Playoffs with one of the leading NBA betting promos, the NHL Playoffs, MLB or anything else, use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to open an account. We're getting deep into the postseason! With one of the best MLB betting apps, you can earn up to $300 in guaranteed bonus bets. Tap a BET NOW button and register today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.