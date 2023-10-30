FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 For MNF Best Bets If Your Team Wins

Sports bettors can sign up using the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football best bets, plus a three-month NBA League Pass offer, by placing a $5 qualifying moneyline wager that settles as a win for any team in any available sports betting market at FanDuel, one of the top sports betting sites.

As long as a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at FanDuel, they are eligible to redeem one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new FanDuel account to place a $5 moneyline wager to get $150 in bonus bets if the qualifying wager wins, plus a three-month NBA League Pass offer, by signing up using the FanDuel Promo Code today.

Sign Up With The FanDuel Promo Code To Get $150 For MNF Best Bets + NBA League Pass Offer If Your Team Wins

New customers can sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bet credit for Monday Night Football best bets, plus a three-month NBA League Pass offer if their moneyline wager settles as a win on one of the top sports betting apps.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new FanDuel account today. This takes you to the new customer registration portal at FanDuel, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. The last four digits of your SSN and DOB are the final required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification process at FanDuel.

After being verified, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported at FanDuel, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place at least a $5 qualifying moneyline wager on any preferred team in any available sports betting market at FanDuel to earn $150 in bonus bet credit if the qualifying wager settles as a win.

Use The FanDuel Promo Code And Get $150 For MNF Best Bets + NBA League Pass Offer If Your Team Wins

Sports bettors can use the FanDuel Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football best bets, plus a three-month NBA League Pass offer, available on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

New customers can place their first cash wager of at least $5 on any team's moneyline odds. If the team wins outright, then a sports bettor receives $150 in bonus bet credits to wager. However, a qualifying wager on moneyline odds that settles as a loss disqualifies new customers from earning $150 in bonus bets. However, bettors still receive a sign-up code for a three-month NBA League Pass subscription to their registered email address within 72 hours of placing their qualifying wager.

Winning qualifying wagers send $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settling on FanDuel. Bonus bets can be divided into smaller denominations based on bettor preference and can also be split across multiple wagers, excluding Same Game Parlays and round robin bet types. Bonus bet credit is valid to wager for seven days until it expires in new FanDuel accounts.

Bonus bet credit cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at FanDuel. Additionally, bonus bets staked on any subsequent wagers are not returned with any winnings earned.

Get $150 For MNF Best Bets + NBA League Pass Offer If Your Team Wins With Teh FanDuel Promo Code

Sports bettors can get $150 in bonus bets for Monday Night Football best bets, plus a three-month NBA League Pass offer, with the FanDuel Promo Code by placing a $5 qualifying moneyline wager that settles as a win.

Bettors can use a $5 qualifying wager, bonus bet credit, or any other real cash wager to place bets on NFL game odds, like moneyline and total. Check out the NFL futures market on FanDuel, containing props like Super Bowl odds, NFL MVP odds, and division winners. You can also bet on NFL player props.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to register for a new FanDuel account to claim this excellent welcome bonus, placing a $5 moneyline wager on any preferred team to grab $150 in bonus bets if the qualifying wager settles as a win. Plus, a three-month NBA League Pass offer, win or lose, is also included as part of this lucrative welcome bonus offered to new customers at FanDuel today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.