Favorite Super Bowl Prop Bets Featuring George Kittle, Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift

Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is almost here, and we have already seen some of the favorite Super Bowl Prop Bets featuring big names like George Kittle, Travis Kelce, and yes – even Taylor Swift – on some of the most popular sports betting apps.

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the Super Bowl props that have the most advantageous odds, and others that are just too interesting to pass up. After all, it's the last game of the NFL season, so let's have some fun to close it out by signing up with the top sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promo codes.

Run Game Keys Chiefs Super Bowl Prop Bets

Isaiah Pacheco To Win Super Bowl MVP (+3500 FanDuel, +2800 DraftKings)

The 49ers have struggled against the run in the playoffs, allowing an average of 159 rushing yards per game. Pacheco will likely have a massive workload, and he performed well on the Super Bowl stage last year with 76 yards and a touchdown. This bet makes the Chiefs ML going kaboom, but some luck from the touchdown gods will be needed.

Patrick Mahomes Under 262.5 Passing Yards (-110, DraftKings/FanDuel)

Along with game props, there are plenty of NFL player props available for this matchup. Mahomes has incredible passing numbers against the 49ers in three career games (including SB LIV), with games of 423, 314 and 268. However, this is a strong 49ers' secondary, and KC's three playoffs games have produced rushing attempts of 34, 24 and 32. Mahomes is averaging just below 240 passing yards over the last two playoffs, so we can see things changing with the run-game become featured more.

49ers Super Bowl Prop Bets Have Great Value

Christian McCaffrey – Player Special: 1+ Rush TD/1+ Rec TD (+550 DraftKings)

In many of the individual Super Bowl props, you will notice the juice heavily inflated on a lot of them. Fortunately, you can find ways around this by going for a bigger gain. McCaffrey already has -220 odds to score an anytime touchdown, and he did have seven receiving touchdowns during the regular season.

George Kittle – First Touchdown (+1100 FanDuel, +900 DraftKings)

Everyone wants in on the Kittle hype train and this could be the best possible way to do so. The Chiefs have allowed only four touchdowns to tight ends during the regular season and playoffs, but you have to take a chance on a great player at this price.

Taylor Swift Among Obscure Super Bowl Prop Bets

Whether you love Swift or hate her, you can still make some money on the world-renowned music superstar – well, sort of. DraftKings has a wide array of sports betting markets based on her catalog of songs. The bet with the shortest odds is Fifteen (-140), which features Mahomes to get 15+ rushing yards and 215+ passing yards. You'll find some prop bets with longer odds like Shake it Off (+350) for the 49ers to score first but the Chiefs to win, Wildest Dreams (+2500) for her beau Kelce to score the first and last touchdown of the game, Déjà Vu (+3000) for the Chiefs to win by exactly 11 points.

Here are some other obscure prop bets that even non-football fans can enjoy:

Coin Toss – Tails (+100 DraftKings)

Oh yeah, and you can even get a bet in before kickoff. They say tails never fails, and it has only failed three times in the last 10 years.

Color of First Bucket of Gatorade Poured on Winning Head Coach – Red (+350 DraftKings), Clear (+1000 DraftKings)

This is always a crapshoot, but the two colors that come to mind for this Super Bowl are red and clear. Red makes sense because that is the base color for the Chiefs and 49ers, and clear always makes sense because there are more buckets of water than any other liquid on the sidelines.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.