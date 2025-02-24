Missouri Sports Betting Launch Pushed Back to Fall, Could Miss NFL Week 1

The push for launching Missouri sports betting hit a snag late last week when Missouri secretary of state Denny Hoskins told iGaming Business that he would reject the Missouri Gaming Commission's proposed emergency rules for sports betting.

That decision means that the Gaming Commission will now push the state's sports betting go-live date to the fall, meaning prospective bettors in the state won't be able to use Missouri sportsbook promos in the summer of 2025 as originally hoped.

The Missouri Gaming Commission sent the emergency rules to Governor Mike Kehoe on January 27. Hoskins, the former state senator who blocked betting legislation while in the state legislature, reviewed the documents and told iGaming Business that "the situation does not warrant an 'emergency' rulemaking designation," which is typically reserved for immediate danger to public health, safety or welfare.

Hoskins said the rules will go through the standard process, which includes the opportunity for public input. Missouri residents voted in November 2024 to legalize online sports betting, narrowly earning 50.05% of support.

The state has until December 1, 2025, to launch online sports betting, which will include finalizing those rules and taking applications from operators such as BetMGM, Caesars, FanDuel and DraftKings.

Summer Launch Hopes Dashed With Decision

The Missouri Gaming Commission had an optimistic timeline for a June or July launch, well before that December 1 deadline, but will now focus its efforts on a fall launch, potentially prior to the start of the 2025 NFL and college football regular seasons - but that would take a lot of work to make it happen. That means bettors in the state likely won't see BetMGM Missouri bonus code and Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code offers ahead of Mizzou's opener on August 30 vs Central Arkansas.

Another aspect of the amendment that needs clarification is the number of skins available to casino operators. It's still unclear whether the interpretation of the law will provide one digital license to each land-based casino company or one per location.

That could be the difference between 14 and 21 mobile sportsbooks and sportsbook promos available to players because a number of land-based casino companies have multiple locations. The Missouri's attorney general's office will make that determination.

How Long Will It Take to Approve Missouri Betting Licenses?

In other state launches, regulators often approved applications within 60-90 days of receiving them, and rules will need to be finalized before that process can begin. If sports betting reulators aren't finalized and approved until August, the state would be up against the clock to launch online sportsbooks prior to the start of the NFL season on Sept. 5.

The delay in rules approval does not put the eventual launch of sports betting apps in the state in doubt. The Missouri Gaming Commission will have plenty of time before December 1 to get rules approved and licenses handed out. But the decision to not approve the emergency rules that it will be a longer wait until residents in the state are able to place wagers on their favorite teams and players. The Missouri Gaming Commission's next scheduled meeting is Feb. 26.

Bettors in the state do have options in bordering states, as Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, Kentucky and Tennessee all have legal sports betting sites available to qualified and registered players, however you must be physically in those states to use them.

