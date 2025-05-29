Missouri Sports Betting Launch Countdown: BetMGM Partners with Century Casinos

The path to launching Missouri sports betting took another step forward last week, with BetMGM entering into a partnership with Century Casinos on Tuesday. It means that the industry titan will be one of the sports betting apps that launches in the Show Me State, which began accepting applications a few weeks ago.

There are still hurdles that need to be cleared before sports betting sites launch prior to the expected Dec. 1 timeline, but those are considered formalities at this point–as witnessed by BetMGM's partnership with Century Casino and bet365 forming a partnership with the MLB's St. Louis Cardinals in March.

Timeline for Missouri Sports Betting Launch

It'll be just a few more months before players in the Show-Me State can take advantage of the great Missouri sportsbook promos that will be made available to qualified players. Buy law, online sports betting must launch by late December.

BetMGM's announcement comes shortly after the Missouri Gaming Commission said it would start accepting license applications. With that window now open, the industry's largest operators are able to submit their applications. There can be as many as 14 licenses handed out to the industry's top operators, though it's unlikely that all 14 will be filled initially.

A few of the operators that are expected to launch in addition to the assumed BetMGM and bet365 include Caesars Sportsbook, meaning new bettors will be able to take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer and all the great features that come along with membership.

What to Expect from Missouri's Sports Betting Future

BetMGM's partnership is an exciting one. It's the first connection to a retail casino in Missouri on what has been a long journey toward the launch of Missouri online sportsbooks. It began in November 2024, when Missouri residents narrowly voted in the bill to legalize online sports betting in the state. These operators will give players a full slate of gaming options, including lucrative welcome bonus offers, odds boosts, loyalty programs, mobile betting apps and more.

One operator expected to apply for and be granted a license is DraftKings, which already operates in surrounding states Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Kansas. That means players will be able to grab the DraftKings Missouri promo code offer, giving players a head start toward earning big at one of the industry's leading operators.

It's also possible that other operators will follow bet365's route in partnering with professional teams in the state. Fanatics Sportsbook Ohio has an official sponsorship with the Cleveland Guardians, and they could partner with one of the other professional teams in Missouri such as the Royals or Blues. Even if they don't partner up, it's expected to go live and allow new players to use the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo code offer when signing up for a new account. Keep this page bookmarked so you always have the latest information on prospective operators and any potential partnerships and deals with local pro teams.

We seem to be in the final stretch on the path toward launching online sports betting in the Show-Me State. Though players won't have the ability to place online wagers at Missouri online casinos , they'll have hundreds of betting options to choose from in the biggest sports betting markets once launch day arrives.

