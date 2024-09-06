Packers vs Eagles Betting Promos: Claim $4950 for Friday September 6 Odds, Props & Picks

NFL action returns for a unique edition of "Friday Night Football" as the Packers ansd Eagles do battle in Brazil. You can give yourself more chances to celebrate with winning NFL picks by claiming thousands in bonus bets by signing up for the top Packers vs Eagles betting promos currently offered at the country's best sports betting apps.

These exclusive NFL betting promos are ideal for both new and seasoned NFL bettors. Regardless of your sports betting strategy or budget, there is a sportsbook welcome offer that will give you more chances to make winning bets on the NFL odds as the new season gets underway.

Read on to learn how you can claim these exclusive Packers vs Eagles betting promos and US sportsbook promos.

Packers vs Eagles Betting Promos & Offers

NFL Betting Site NFL Betting Promo Code NFL Welcome Bonus Offer Caesars Sportsbook ROTO1000 $1,000 First-Bet Offer BetMGM ROTOBONUS $1,500 First-Bet Offer Fanatics Sportsbook Click Here Get up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets DraftKings Click Here Bet & Get $250 in Bonus Bets + 1 Month Subscription of NFL+ Premium FanDuel Click Here Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets + 3 Weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket bet365 ROTOWIRE $1,000 First Bet Safety Net OR Bet $5, Get $200

The NFL betting promos listed below are new customers only. You must be 21 or older and physically present in a US state where these sports betting is legal to participate.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: Get your first bet back up to $1,000 when you sign up today.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim a $1,500 bonus if your first bet on BetMGM doesn't win.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Receive $100 in bonus bets each day for 10 days, when you sign up for the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code welcome offer.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: First Bet Safety Net welcome offer lets you claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet on bet365 loses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets, and for a limited time, you can also get a one-month subscription to NFL+ Premium.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets, plus three weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Bet on Packers vs Eagles Odds Today

Both the Packers and Eagles have high hopes for the 2024-25 season, led by their respective franchise quarterbacks, and you can give your NFL betting strategy a boost by claiming the thousands in bonus bets available to new customers signing up for the latest "Friday Night Football" betting promos.

Click on the links above to get started today, and start making your best picks on the NFL point spreads and Super Bowl odds.

Top Packers vs Eagles Betting Promos for 9/6

You can get in on these exclusive Packers vs Eagles betting promos by clicking on the links above and following a fast and easy sign-up process that will have you making your best NFL bets within minutes.

When you click on the link of your choice, you will be redirected to an online registration portal, where you can create a new account by completing a sign-up form. You will be asked to provide personal information like your name, address, email address and phone number, along with documentation that confirms your identity.

Don't forget to download and install the highly rated NFL betting apps now available at the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, which enable you to make wagers and manage your overall online sports betting experience from the palm of your hand.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.