Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For A $1500 Welcome Offer

Sports bettors looking to make their NBA best bets on Tuesday night can enjoy a $1,500 welcome offer when they sign up today using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Expected to be one of the best sportsbook promo codes of 2024, this generous first bet offer from BetMGM Sportsbook sets up new customers with up to $1,500 in bonuses if their first bet on BetMGM loses.

Bonus bets earned can be used to make additional NBA picks on one of the top sports betting apps ahead of a busy night of action on the hardwood, highlighted by a clash between the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to sign up now, and start your New Year with an exclusive $1,500 welcome offer from one of the nation's top online sportsbooks.

Get A $1500 Welcome Offer With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Introduced to reward new customers opening a BetMGM Sportsbook account for the first time, the welcome offer unlocked by the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is available to sports bettors who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate, except for New York.

Clicking the "Bet Now" link will redirect you to BetMGM's new customer registration page, where you can complete the sign-up process by providing your name, mailing address, phone number, and email address, and by entering "BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS" in the promo code field on the new user sign up form.

You will also be invited to download the BetMGM mobile sports betting app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices, and enables you to manage every aspect of your sports betting experience including deposits, which can be made by credit card or PayPal.

Be mindful that to fully activate and use the welcome offer, you must make a first deposit of at least $10.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Unlocks A $1500 Welcome Offer

Once you have completed the sign-up process using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, and your new account is verified and funded, you can activate this generous welcome offer by making a first bet of at least $10 on any sports betting market offered by BetMGM.

If your first bet wins, congratulations. You can either withdraw your winnings or use them to make more NBA picks. But if your first bet loses, you will automatically be rewarded with bonus bets equal to the stake of your losing first bet, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Bonus bets received by signing up using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS are valid for seven days, and can be used to make more bets on the 76ers vs Bulls odds, NBA player props, or NBA futures. However, bonuses earned through this first bet offer cannot be combined with other top sportsbook promos offered by BetMGM including odds boosts and profit boosts.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For $1500 Welcome Offer

The Philadelphia 76ers look to record an eighth straight victory in the Windy City when they visit the Chicago Bulls in Tuesday's NBA action, and you can ride the coattails of their success with $1,500 in bonus bets by signing up today using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to take advantage of one of the top sportsbook bonus codes currently available, and start making your best NBA picks using one of the best online sports betting sites in the nation.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.