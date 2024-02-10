Taylor Swift Super Bowl Prop Bets & Specials to Wager On Today

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took their relationship to New Heights, the popularity of the NFL has peaked. Whether it's your typical tailgater or a wannabe teeny bopper, the couple has brought two unlikely worlds together to celebrate one of the biggest days in American history.

Despite concluding a world tour in Japan a day before The Big Game, Taylor Swift is rumored to touch down in Las Vegas just in time for kick-off as Kansas City takes on the San Francisco at Allegiant Stadium. As Swifities prepare their friendship bracelets and red lipstick, they can also wager on prop bets inspired by the superstar.

Swiftie Betting Specials on Bet365

At Bet365, sports bettors can access Swiftie Specials under the NFL Futures 2023/24 tab on the site and app. Despite some markets only available in select states, Swifties and NFL fans can find the best prop bets named after the artist's top hits.

"Shake It Off"

San Francisco to score first and Kansas City to win the game. There were four times during the 2023-2024 season that Kansas City allowed the first score, but still came back to win. Can they do it again?

Yes +450

No -700

"Karma"

San Francisco to win 31-20. The last time the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl, their opponent was the Chiefs who defeated San Fran 31-20. Now, four years later, can the script flip?

Yes +17500

"22"

Travis Kelce to record 22+ receiving yards in each half. Now everyone can feel 22!

Yes -150

No +120

Best Prop Bet Specials For The Swifties on DraftKings

DraftKings is also catering to all the Taylor Swift fans out there with their own prop bets. Using your iOS or Android device, visit the DraftKings Sportsbook app, click on Super Bowl Specials, and locate the For The Swifties tab. Check out some of the Swift-themed props below:

"Anti-Hero"

Brock Purdy to have 250+ pass yards and 2+ pass touchdowns. Mr. Irrelevant sure has made a name for himself this season, and is now in the running for the Big Game's MVP.

Yes +200

"Fifteen"

Patrick Mahomes to have 15+ rush yards and 215+ pass yards. An ode to number 15 himself, the leading Super Sunday MVP candidate is looking for his third ring.

Yes -140

"Mine"

Travis Kelce to have 87+ receiving yards. How poetic.

Yes +190

"You Need To Calm Down"

Brock Purdy to have 200+ first half pass yards. With a total of 4,280 yards and 9.6 yards per attempt, Purdy leads Mahomes this season.

Yes +800

Wager On Taylor Swift Prop Bets Now

If you're new to sports betting, you'll want to sign up using the best online sportsbook promo codes for Bet365 and DraftKings Sportsbook to lock in your Taylor Swift prop bets today.

Use either of the promo codes below:

Bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Sign up using the Bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and get a First Bet Safety Net for up to $2,000.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Register with the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5.

Remember, you must be 21 years of age, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a new customer at either of the online sportsbooks above. Click the "BET NOW" button to get started.

After creating a new account and making your first qualifying deposit and bet, you can wager on all the Swiftie props and more! Check out the full list of Taylor Swift inspired bets by visiting the sites above — after all, we're in the Big Game Era.

