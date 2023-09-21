Top Kentucky Welcome Offers: Pre-Register For Thousands In Bonuses

We're one week away from sports betting going live in the Bluegrass State on September 28, and you can be ready to roll by signing up for one of the top Kentucky sportsbooks by using one of their sports betting promos for pre-registration offers today. There are thousands of dollars available in welcome offers, so that money can be put into play starting next week.

When sports betting finally does go live in Kentucky, it couldn't happen at a better time. Thursday Night Football features a game in the NFL between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, the Kentucky Wildcats host the Florida Gators in college football on Saturday, September 30, the MLB regular season is in its final week before the playoffs, and the WNBA Playoffs will be in the Semifinals.

Pre-Register For Thousands In Bonuses With These Top Kentucky Welcome Offers

With launch date approaching, you can pre-register for thousands in bonuses with these top Kentucky welcome offers. Here are some of the most lucrative welcome offers from the top Kentucky sports betting apps:

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: By using the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can get $100 in bonus bets on launch day.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets when the Bluegrass State goes live on launch day.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code and get $100 in bonus bets on launch day.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Get started with the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code and receive a $10 bonus bet for every touchdown scored in the Lions-Packers Thursday Night Football game on September 28. You can get up to $50 in bonus bets with this welcome offer.

Pre-registration for Kentucky online sports betting is now open and new bettors can get started with any of the great welcome offers above. Governor Andy Beshear signed the Kentucky sports betting bill HB551, allowing mobile sports betting to go live on September 28. It's also worth noting that legalized sports betting was allowed to go live on September 7, but that was only for brick-and-mortar retail locations.

It's going to be an exciting time in the Bluegrass State, so use these Kentucky welcome offers to pre-register for thousands in bonuses. As mentioned, the Lions-Packers game takes place on launch day, making that an excellent place to land the money that you get from launch day welcome offers. The Kentucky-Florida game that following Saturday, September 30, would also be a great place to get started. You'll have plenty of opportunities to bet on NFL odds, including NFL player props, as well as Heisman Trophy odds and college football national championship odds.

One of the great things about a new state having sports betting go live is the wealth of welcome offers that are available. Most of the top sports betting sites are just giving away free money on launch day, and you really can't beat that type of deal.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.