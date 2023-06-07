US Sports Betting News – Which US Sportsbook Has The Highest App Store Rating?

About 75% of states in America have legalized sports betting, with many of them also legalizing mobile sports betting. It has never been easier for Americans to place bets straight from their phone, whether at home or on the road. In fact, residents from states that don't have legalized sports betting will sometimes travel across state lines in order to place their bets.

This is a unique time in our country's history with so many states legalizing mobile sports betting, and that means that plenty of mobile operators are getting in on the action as well. In this article, we'll take a look at all of the different mobile sports betting apps and which one has the highest App Store rating.

DraftKings Has The Best Overall Betting Experience

DraftKings and BetMGM are actually tied for the highest App Store rating at 4.9. However, DraftKings brings in considerably more handle than BetMGM, and DraftKings has over 750,000+ reviews in the App Store between iOS and Android users.

You don't have to go far to find DraftKings, considering you can find a commercial of theirs almost every time you turn on the television, or on a billboard every time you drive down the road. This all began back in 2015, when DraftKings was in the midst of its original business endeavor – daily fantasy sports – and flooded the airwaves with marketing. Seemingly, it has all worked in their favor since DraftKings owns the top spot for betting handle in the sports betting market.

It will be very tough to knock off DraftKings from the top of the hill, especially having one of the best sportsbook promo codes. When you sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code, you make a $5 first-time bet and get $200 in bonus bets in return. You can't beat that! FanDuel is DraftKings' biggest competitor, and maybe there will come a day when they are overtaken. However, that day doesn't seem to be on the horizon just yet when looking at the betting handle of the top credit card betting sites.

BetMGM Has The Best Mobile App For New Bettors

BetMGM users came in with strong praise on the mobile app review, giving them at 4.9 – and the award for Best Mobile App for New Bettors. Most people are familiar with the BetMGM name, considering they have been involved in gambling since 1993 with the MGM Grand operating in Las Vegas. New users that sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS can claim a generous offer $1,000 first bet offer.

While BetMGM has no chance of catching DraftKings and FanDuel in the race for betting handle, they do have a firm leg up on their direct competition – Caesars Sportsbook, whose users have complained about connectivity issues on the mobile app.

Future Of Mobile Sports Betting

The future of mobile sports betting is looking incredibly bright with so many states legalizing it since 2018. Of course, we would love to have sports betting legalized in the largest states in the country – California, Florida, Texas – to see the industry truly reach its peak and have sports betting sites.

As we mentioned in a previous article, it doesn't look like the big three states missing out will change their minds anytime soon. For now, the other portions of the country are going to cash in, and states like Kentucky, Maine, and Vermont are about to find out just how profitable it is going to be for their bottom line.

