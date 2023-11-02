The highly anticipated launch of ESPN BET is set to come to an end. Per the Walt Disney Company, ESPN BET will go live on November 14, 2023. The new sportsbook is slated to launch in 17 states, barring any setbacks when it comes to legalities within the individual jurisdictions.

Formerly Barstool Sportsbook, ESPN BET is expected to hit the legal sports betting scene with a bang. Backed by one of the most respected and tenured brands in sports, ESPN, one should expect that ESPN BET will be one of the best online sports betting sites to sign up for on launch day.

What To Expect When ESPN BET Goes Live?

As Penn Entertainment shifts from Barstool Sportsbook to ESPN BET, the app's interface might remain familiar. It continues to utilize the technology from theScore, stemming from a deal struck over two years ago. While there has been an aesthetic makeover, particularly in terms of branding, the core functionality of the app is expected to remain largely intact. Look for the ESPN BET app to emerge as one of the most user-friendly sports betting apps out of the gate.

Given ESPN's status as one of the biggest sports networks in the United States, both viewers and sports bettors can anticipate a surge of ESPN BET content integrated into ESPN programming. For instance, there are plans to rename the daily sports betting show, "Daily Wager," to "ESPN BET Live."

Additionally, the upcoming ESPN BET product will involve extensive integrations across the network and other digital platforms, providing insights and recommended bets from ESPN personalities and exclusive access to content. For example, you could see Troy Aikman and Joe Buck with a best bet or a boost for a Monday Night Football game they are calling.

Where Is ESPN BET Launching?

ESPN BET will be live and operational in the same states as Barstool Sportsbook. These states include Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The best part is that you can sign up with the ESPN BET Promo Code to secure an exclusive welcome offer to use on launch day. While details about the welcome offer have yet to be released, you can rest assured that it will open as one of the best sportsbook promo codes to sign up for when ESN Bet goes live. If ESPN BET wants to hit the ground running and attract new users to sign up early and often, the best way to do so is with a generous welcome offer that you can use to bet on NFL odds on launch day.

ESPN BET is set to launch on November 14, 2023. This date holds significance, being just six days before an NFL Week 11 showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. Notably, this Eagles vs. Chiefs game will be featured on Monday Night Football, which airs on ESPN. Expect this Super Bowl rematch to take center stage as a prominent sports betting market on the ESPN BET app.

Should I Bet on The ESPN BET App?

The new ESPN BET app promises a comprehensive experience, from branding to user-friendliness, catering to a wide range of sports bettors. While the United States legal sports betting space is highly competitive, featuring prominent sportsbooks like BetMGM, DraftKings Sportsbook, FanDuel Sportsbook, and Caesars Sportsbook, they all share the advantage of being associated with well-known gaming brands. ESPN BET, on the other hand, may lack a recognizable gambling brand, but it benefits immensely from the ESPN name. In the realm of sports, ESPN's reputation adds significant credibility to this sportsbook.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.