NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Weather Guard Truck Race

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Weather Guard Truck Race
Location: Bristol, Tenn.
Course: Bristol Motor Speedway
Format: 0.5-mile oval
Laps: 250
NASCAR Trucks Series Weather Guard Truck Race Preview
This week's Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks the second short-track stop in a row for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competitors. Daniel Hemric won last time out at Martinsville to score his first series win, leading four laps in a veteran performance that put him in position to capitalize when the opportunity presented itself. With the victory, he joins Corey Heim as the only other full-time series driver with a 2025 victory under his belt and a spot in the playoffs. This week, the series heads to Bristol where Christian Eckes and Layne Riggs visited Victory Lane last season and marks the second of a three-race run of short tracks. While Eckes has moved on to Xfinity Series competition, Riggs is in the playoff hunt after five races and looking to firm up his spot with another win at the high-banked oval. With the early standings a tight battle, every point will matter Friday night. Ben Rhodes and Kaden Honeycutt, separated at the playoff cut line by just one point, will be feeling the pressure as the season marches onward with the sixth of 18 regular-season races en route to the 2025 championship playoffs.
Key Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway
- Number of races: 28
- Winners from pole: 7
- Winners from top-5 starters: 17
- Winners from top-10 starters: 23
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 91.919 mph
Previous 10 Bristol Winners
2024 fall - Layne Riggs
2024 spring - Christian Eckes
2023 - Corey Heim
2022 - Ty Majeski
2021 - Chandler Smith
2020 - Sam Mayer
2019 - Brett Moffitt
2018 - Johnny Sauter
2017 - Kyle Busch
2016 - Ben Kennedy
Bristol Motor Speedway's high banked turns and short laps make track position an all-important factor. Races at this track are typically won by drivers starting inside the top 10, although Layne Riggs' victory last fall from the 18th starting position was the furthest back a driver has started and won this race in the 28 series races held. While records are made the be broken, odds are good that this week's Bristol winner will start inside the top 10, though. While the track's lap is short, speeds are high. Bristol's combination of speed and distance means any drivers struggling with handling issues early in the race can find themselves falling off of the lead lap quickly. It pays to quickly settle into a rhythm, but the large amount of traffic can force leaders to constantly change grooves. For this reason, a truck needs to be able to make passes high or low and the timing of those passes will be critical in not being held up for too long. The good news for fans, and what makes this venue so entertaining, is that the track does offer multiple lines for drivers to make those passes. Bristol is also a place teams can try to use pit strategy, too. A well-timed caution to consolidate a spot up front after going off sequence can make or break a driver's day. Ultimately, drivers will want their machine to handle best at the top of the track, maintaining momentum, and avoiding slower traffic to give themselves the best shot at victory.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Series Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Weather Guard Truck Race (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Kyle Larson - $15,000
Corey Heim - $10,500
Ty Majeski - $10,000
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Layne Riggs - $9,800
Chandler Smith - $9,500
Daniel Hemric - $9,300
Grant Enfinger - $9,000
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Tyler Ankrum - $8,500
Rajah Caruth - $8,300
Kaden Honeycutt - $8,100
Parker Kligerman - $8,000
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Ben Rhodes - $7,800
Stewart Friesen - $7,700
Matt Crafton - $7,500
Connor Mosack - $6,800
NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks for the Weather Guard Truck Race
Corey Heim - $10,500
Brandon Jones - $8,900
Rajah Caruth - $8,300
Parker Kligerman - $8,000
Matt Crafton - $7,500
Connor Mosack - $6,800
In four series Bristol races, Corey Heim's worst finish was 10th in 2022. He won there in 2023 and then led 65 laps last fall before ultimately finishing second. Heim will have stiff competition for Friday night's victory, but he has the goods to get the job done. Heim's average Bristol finish is 4.8 and he already won two races so far this season. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones will be behind the wheel of a truck this week for the second time this season. Last time, at Miami, he started 11th and finished 12th, and his lone series victory came last season at Pocono. In five series starts at Bristol, Jones posted a best finish of fifth in 2015. He scored three top-10s from those five starts but hasn't raced a truck at the track since 2017. Rajah Caruth has a similar Bristol record. He finished third last season in his best finish at the track from four series starts. In total, he has three top-10s in that span with an average finish of 12.8. Caruth is still looking for his first win of the season but does enter this weekend's contest with two top-10 finishes in the last three races.
Another part-time driver worth checking out this week would be Parker Kligerman. Bristol will be his second start of the season after Daytona, and he has 10 career series appearances at the track. His best finish was a runner-up result in 2012. More recently, he finished third in 2022. His last series outing at Bristol resulted in an 18th-place finish in 2023. Veteran Matt Crafton enters this week's race 17th in the standings with one top-10 finish so far. Bristol should be an opportunity for another top finish. Crafton has only failed to finish in the top 10 at this track once in the last nine tries. He finished fourth and sixth in the two visits last season, too. This week should be an opportunity for him to grab another top-10 for his 2025 effort. Connor Mosack rounds out this week's selections. He has two series Bristol starts with a best finish of 20th last season and his best finish so far this season was 19th at Homestead.
NASCAR Trucks Series Best Bets for the Weather Guard Truck Race
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10:00 AM ET Friday
Race Winner - Corey Heim +500, Rajah Caruth +2500
Top-three Finish - Corey Heim +120, Layne Riggs +150
While Kyle Larson undoubtedly enters this week's race at Bristol as a clear-cut favorite, him winning is not a sure thing. Many things can transpire at a track like Bristol, and Larson hasn't been immune to mistakes this season. For that reason, the better bet for winner may be Corey Heim. The Tricon Garage driver has a stout Bristol history and has been very reliable at the track. He has two wins already this season and should be a contender again Friday. Wagerers looking for a potential long-shot option may want to consider Rajah Caruth. While Caruth is still getting his 2025 season rolling, his results have been improving in recent races. Like Heim, Bristol is a place he can keep that momentum building. Caruth has never won at the track, but his three top-10 finishes from four series starts shows that he consistently puts himself in the mix for potential success.
Those looking for a little more wiggle room may want to consider Heim for a top-three finish. The odds are not as good as an outright win, but that is to be expected for a little more security. Regardless, Heim has been one of the best racers this season and at this track. He remains a confident choice for either option. Similarly, Layne Riggs, winner of Bristol's fall race last season, also offers relatively attractive odds for a top-three finish. Riggs started outside of the top 15 in both Bristol races last season yet won one and finished 10th in the other. With decent qualifying and consistent race performance, Riggs could be in contention for a top-three finish Friday.