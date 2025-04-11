NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series DFS Picks and Best Bets: Weather Guard Truck Race

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Weather Guard Truck Race

Location: Bristol, Tenn.

Course: Bristol Motor Speedway

Format: 0.5-mile oval

Laps: 250

NASCAR Trucks Series Weather Guard Truck Race Preview

This week's Weather Guard Truck Race at Bristol Motor Speedway marks the second short-track stop in a row for the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series competitors. Daniel Hemric won last time out at Martinsville to score his first series win, leading four laps in a veteran performance that put him in position to capitalize when the opportunity presented itself. With the victory, he joins Corey Heim as the only other full-time series driver with a 2025 victory under his belt and a spot in the playoffs. This week, the series heads to Bristol where Christian Eckes and Layne Riggs visited Victory Lane last season and marks the second of a three-race run of short tracks. While Eckes has moved on to Xfinity Series competition, Riggs is in the playoff hunt after five races and looking to firm up his spot with another win at the high-banked oval. With the early standings a tight battle, every point will matter Friday night. Ben Rhodes and Kaden Honeycutt, separated at the playoff cut line by just one point, will be feeling the pressure as the season marches onward with the sixth of 18 regular-season races en route to the 2025 championship playoffs.

Key Stats at Bristol Motor Speedway

Number of races: 28

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-5 starters: 17

Winners from top-10 starters: 23

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 91.919 mph

Previous 10 Bristol Winners

2024 fall - Layne Riggs

2024 spring - Christian Eckes

2023 - Corey Heim

2022 - Ty Majeski

2021 - Chandler Smith

2020 - Sam Mayer

2019 - Brett Moffitt

2018 - Johnny Sauter

2017 - Kyle Busch

2016 - Ben Kennedy

Bristol Motor Speedway's high banked turns and short laps make track position an all-important factor. Races at this track are typically won by drivers starting inside the top 10, although Layne Riggs' victory last fall from the 18th starting position was the furthest back a driver has started and won this race in the 28 series races held. While records are made the be broken, odds are good that this week's Bristol winner will start inside the top 10, though. While the track's lap is short, speeds are high. Bristol's combination of speed and distance means any drivers struggling with handling issues early in the race can find themselves falling off of the lead lap quickly. It pays to quickly settle into a rhythm, but the large amount of traffic can force leaders to constantly change grooves. For this reason, a truck needs to be able to make passes high or low and the timing of those passes will be critical in not being held up for too long. The good news for fans, and what makes this venue so entertaining, is that the track does offer multiple lines for drivers to make those passes. Bristol is also a place teams can try to use pit strategy, too. A well-timed caution to consolidate a spot up front after going off sequence can make or break a driver's day. Ultimately, drivers will want their machine to handle best at the top of the track, maintaining momentum, and avoiding slower traffic to give themselves the best shot at victory.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Series Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Weather Guard Truck Race (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $15,000

Corey Heim - $10,500

Ty Majeski - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Layne Riggs - $9,800

Chandler Smith - $9,500

Daniel Hemric - $9,300

Grant Enfinger - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Ankrum - $8,500

Rajah Caruth - $8,300

Kaden Honeycutt - $8,100

Parker Kligerman - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Ben Rhodes - $7,800

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Matt Crafton - $7,500

Connor Mosack - $6,800

NASCAR Truck Series DFS Picks for the Weather Guard Truck Race

Corey Heim - $10,500

Brandon Jones - $8,900

Rajah Caruth - $8,300

Parker Kligerman - $8,000

Matt Crafton - $7,500

Connor Mosack - $6,800

In four series Bristol races, Corey Heim's worst finish was 10th in 2022. He won there in 2023 and then led 65 laps last fall before ultimately finishing second. Heim will have stiff competition for Friday night's victory, but he has the goods to get the job done. Heim's average Bristol finish is 4.8 and he already won two races so far this season. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Brandon Jones will be behind the wheel of a truck this week for the second time this season. Last time, at Miami, he started 11th and finished 12th, and his lone series victory came last season at Pocono. In five series starts at Bristol, Jones posted a best finish of fifth in 2015. He scored three top-10s from those five starts but hasn't raced a truck at the track since 2017. Rajah Caruth has a similar Bristol record. He finished third last season in his best finish at the track from four series starts. In total, he has three top-10s in that span with an average finish of 12.8. Caruth is still looking for his first win of the season but does enter this weekend's contest with two top-10 finishes in the last three races.

Another part-time driver worth checking out this week would be Parker Kligerman. Bristol will be his second start of the season after Daytona, and he has 10 career series appearances at the track. His best finish was a runner-up result in 2012. More recently, he finished third in 2022. His last series outing at Bristol resulted in an 18th-place finish in 2023. Veteran Matt Crafton enters this week's race 17th in the standings with one top-10 finish so far. Bristol should be an opportunity for another top finish. Crafton has only failed to finish in the top 10 at this track once in the last nine tries. He finished fourth and sixth in the two visits last season, too. This week should be an opportunity for him to grab another top-10 for his 2025 effort. Connor Mosack rounds out this week's selections. He has two series Bristol starts with a best finish of 20th last season and his best finish so far this season was 19th at Homestead.

NASCAR Trucks Series Best Bets for the Weather Guard Truck Race

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 10:00 AM ET Friday

Race Winner - Corey Heim +500, Rajah Caruth +2500

Top-three Finish - Corey Heim +120, Layne Riggs +150

While Kyle Larson undoubtedly enters this week's race at Bristol as a clear-cut favorite, him winning is not a sure thing. Many things can transpire at a track like Bristol, and Larson hasn't been immune to mistakes this season. For that reason, the better bet for winner may be Corey Heim. The Tricon Garage driver has a stout Bristol history and has been very reliable at the track. He has two wins already this season and should be a contender again Friday. Wagerers looking for a potential long-shot option may want to consider Rajah Caruth. While Caruth is still getting his 2025 season rolling, his results have been improving in recent races. Like Heim, Bristol is a place he can keep that momentum building. Caruth has never won at the track, but his three top-10 finishes from four series starts shows that he consistently puts himself in the mix for potential success.

Those looking for a little more wiggle room may want to consider Heim for a top-three finish. The odds are not as good as an outright win, but that is to be expected for a little more security. Regardless, Heim has been one of the best racers this season and at this track. He remains a confident choice for either option. Similarly, Layne Riggs, winner of Bristol's fall race last season, also offers relatively attractive odds for a top-three finish. Riggs started outside of the top 15 in both Bristol races last season yet won one and finished 10th in the other. With decent qualifying and consistent race performance, Riggs could be in contention for a top-three finish Friday.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.