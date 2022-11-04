NASCAR DFS Trucks: Lucas Oil 150

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.
Lucas Oil 150
Location: Avondale, Ariz.
Course: Phoenix Raceway
Format: 1.0-mile oval
Laps: 150
NASCAR Trucks Lucas Oil 150 Race Preview
The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series reaches its conclusion this week at Phoenix Raceway in the Lucas Oil 150. Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, and Chandler Smith join 2021 defending series champion Ben Rhodes as the final four championship contenders vying to hoist the trophy this week in the winner-take-all battle. Chandler Smith won the race from pole last season, but it was Rhodes who finished third to claim his first title. He is hoping to successfully defend it this Friday night, too. This weekend's race will be the 32nd time the Trucks have tackled Phoenix, and 21 different drivers have visited Victory Lane. It is the third time the track will host the season finale after moving from Homestead-Miami Speedway, where the Trucks last raced and Majeski won to claim his final four position. The season's biggest prize is up for grabs this Friday as the final championship contenders go head to head to earn the right to call themselves champion.
Key Stats at Phoenix Raceway
- Number of races: 31
- Winners from pole: 7
- Winners from top-5 starters: 23
- Winners from top-10 starters: 29
- Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0
- Fastest race: 108.014 mph
Previous 10 Phoenix Winners
2021 - Chandler Smith
2020 - Sheldon Creed
2019 - Stewart Friesen
2018 - Brett Moffitt
2017 - Johnny Sauter
2016 - Daniel Suarez
2015 - Timothy Peters
2014 - Erik Jones
2013 - Erik Jones
2012 - Brian Scott
Phoenix Raceway is a unique 1.0-mile oval that could be compared to multiple different tracks on the schedule. The circuit's relatively flat and different radius turns have even made some compare it to a road course. For these reasons, this weekend's setups will tend to be a compromise between different sectors of the circuit. The flat layout and lack of an out of bounds line allows drivers to try many different lines to suit their machine's handling as well as to make passes. Track position is still a critical factor, though. Teams can use strategy to gain spots on track, which means different choices during pit stops could come into play depending on the timing of cautions. Teams will have to stay on top of adjustments throughout the race, but they also have to be ready to adapt their plans and avoid mistakes if they want to stay up front. The easiest way to the front at Phoenix is qualifying well and starting there, though. Only once has the track produced a winner that started lower than 11th spot in this series.
RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools
DraftKings Value Picks for the Lucas Oil 150 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)
DraftKings Tier 1 Values
Chandler Smith - $11,000
Zane Smith - $10,800
Ty Majeski - $10,600
John Hunter Nemechek - $10,400
DraftKings Tier 2 Values
Ben Rhodes - $9,900
Grant Enfinger - $9,700
Stewart Friesen - $9,500
Christian Eckes - $9,300
DraftKings Tier 3 Values
Matt Crafton - $8,900
Tyler Ankrum - $8,700
Derek Kraus - $8,500
Matt DiBenedetto - $8,300
DraftKings Long-Shot Values
Johnny Sauter - $7,800
Hailie Deegan - $7,000
Rajah Caruth - $6,800
Timmy Hill - $6,500
NASCAR DFS Picks for the Lucas Oil 150
Zane Smith - $10,800
Carson Hocevar - $9,100
Derek Kraus - $8,500
Johnny Sauter - $7,800
Hailie Deegan - $7,000
Rajah Caruth - $6,800
Smith will race for the season championship this week at Phoenix, which is a just reward for a very good season. He could be a valuable option for fantasy players this week, too. With three victories this season and finishes of second and fifth in his two prior Phoenix races he is one of this week's top selections. Smith will be giving it all he has in an effort to claim this championship, and that means he'll be aiming to score his fourth victory of 2022. Carson Hocevar should make another top selection for fantasy rosters this week. While not in the championship running. he did pick up his first Phoenix top-10 finish last season. He finished ninth in this race last season and was 12th last time out at Homestead. The battle for the top nonplayoff finisher in the standings is being led by Derek Kraus. He holds a nine-point advantage over Tyler Ankrum heading into this week's finale and finished 15th or better in four of the last five races. He was 15th in this race last season. Those looking for experience this week should consider Johnny Sauter. He won this race in 2017 and finished 11th or better his last six starts at the track. The current year has been one of growth and progress for Hailie Deegan. She has two top-10s on her resume as well as an Xfinity Series start to show for it. This will be her second Phoenix start in the series and she finished 17th last season. Another up and coming driver in NASCAR is Rajah Caruth. He has been gaining experience in both Trucks and Xfinity and finished fourth in an ARCA Series race at Phoenix earlier this season. This will be his first start at the track in the Trucks.