NASCAR DFS Trucks: Lucas Oil 150

Lucas Oil 150

Location: Avondale, Ariz.

Course: Phoenix Raceway

Format: 1.0-mile oval

Laps: 150

NASCAR Trucks Lucas Oil 150 Race Preview

The 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series reaches its conclusion this week at Phoenix Raceway in the Lucas Oil 150. Ty Majeski, Zane Smith, and Chandler Smith join 2021 defending series champion Ben Rhodes as the final four championship contenders vying to hoist the trophy this week in the winner-take-all battle. Chandler Smith won the race from pole last season, but it was Rhodes who finished third to claim his first title. He is hoping to successfully defend it this Friday night, too. This weekend's race will be the 32nd time the Trucks have tackled Phoenix, and 21 different drivers have visited Victory Lane. It is the third time the track will host the season finale after moving from Homestead-Miami Speedway, where the Trucks last raced and Majeski won to claim his final four position. The season's biggest prize is up for grabs this Friday as the final championship contenders go head to head to earn the right to call themselves champion.

Key Stats at Phoenix Raceway

Number of races: 31

Winners from pole: 7

Winners from top-5 starters: 23

Winners from top-10 starters: 29

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 108.014 mph

Previous 10 Phoenix Winners

2021 - Chandler Smith

2020 - Sheldon Creed

2019 - Stewart Friesen

2018 - Brett Moffitt

2017 - Johnny Sauter

2016 - Daniel Suarez

2015 - Timothy Peters

2014 - Erik Jones

2013 - Erik Jones

2012 - Brian Scott

Phoenix Raceway is a unique 1.0-mile oval that could be compared to multiple different tracks on the schedule. The circuit's relatively flat and different radius turns have even made some compare it to a road course. For these reasons, this weekend's setups will tend to be a compromise between different sectors of the circuit. The flat layout and lack of an out of bounds line allows drivers to try many different lines to suit their machine's handling as well as to make passes. Track position is still a critical factor, though. Teams can use strategy to gain spots on track, which means different choices during pit stops could come into play depending on the timing of cautions. Teams will have to stay on top of adjustments throughout the race, but they also have to be ready to adapt their plans and avoid mistakes if they want to stay up front. The easiest way to the front at Phoenix is qualifying well and starting there, though. Only once has the track produced a winner that started lower than 11th spot in this series.

DraftKings Value Picks for the Lucas Oil 150 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Chandler Smith - $11,000

Zane Smith - $10,800

Ty Majeski - $10,600

John Hunter Nemechek - $10,400

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Ben Rhodes - $9,900

Grant Enfinger - $9,700

Stewart Friesen - $9,500

Christian Eckes - $9,300

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Matt Crafton - $8,900

Tyler Ankrum - $8,700

Derek Kraus - $8,500

Matt DiBenedetto - $8,300

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Johnny Sauter - $7,800

Hailie Deegan - $7,000

Rajah Caruth - $6,800

Timmy Hill - $6,500

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Lucas Oil 150

Zane Smith - $10,800

Carson Hocevar - $9,100

Derek Kraus - $8,500

Johnny Sauter - $7,800

Hailie Deegan - $7,000

Rajah Caruth - $6,800

Smith will race for the season championship this week at Phoenix, which is a just reward for a very good season. He could be a valuable option for fantasy players this week, too. With three victories this season and finishes of second and fifth in his two prior Phoenix races he is one of this week's top selections. Smith will be giving it all he has in an effort to claim this championship, and that means he'll be aiming to score his fourth victory of 2022. Carson Hocevar should make another top selection for fantasy rosters this week. While not in the championship running. he did pick up his first Phoenix top-10 finish last season. He finished ninth in this race last season and was 12th last time out at Homestead. The battle for the top nonplayoff finisher in the standings is being led by Derek Kraus. He holds a nine-point advantage over Tyler Ankrum heading into this week's finale and finished 15th or better in four of the last five races. He was 15th in this race last season. Those looking for experience this week should consider Johnny Sauter. He won this race in 2017 and finished 11th or better his last six starts at the track. The current year has been one of growth and progress for Hailie Deegan. She has two top-10s on her resume as well as an Xfinity Series start to show for it. This will be her second Phoenix start in the series and she finished 17th last season. Another up and coming driver in NASCAR is Rajah Caruth. He has been gaining experience in both Trucks and Xfinity and finished fourth in an ARCA Series race at Phoenix earlier this season. This will be his first start at the track in the Trucks.

