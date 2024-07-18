NASCAR DFS Trucks: TSport 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

TSport 200

Location: Clermont, Ind.

Course: Lucas Oil Raceway

Format: 0.69-mile oval

Laps: 200

NASCAR Trucks TSport 200 Race Preview

Corey Heim added to his tally of wins a week ago at Pocono Raceway, continuing to separate himself from the field with five 2024 race victories. His win also means the playoff picture still remains as wide open as ever. This week's stop at Lucas Oil Raceway is the penultimate round of the regular season. Drivers have just this week and one other chance to stake their claim on a spot among the 10 championship contenders. Six of the 10 playoff positions remain open to drivers on points alone, and Daniel Dye currently occupies the 10th and final spot in that battle, holding a single-point advantage over Tanner Gray in 11th. Stewart Friesen in 12th is just three points further adrift. A first-time 2024 winner in the next two races could upset that order, which makes this week's stop at Indianapolis and important one to get right. Ty Majeski is the defending race winner, and the competition will be breathing down his neck to stamp their mark on the 2024 championship picture while there is still time.

Key Stats at Lucas Oil Raceway

Number of races: 19

Winners from pole: 5

Winners from top-5 starters: 17

Winners from top-10 starters: 18

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 88.704 mph

Previous 10 Lucas Oil Raceway Winners

2023 - Ty Majeski

2022 - Grant Enfinger

2011 - Timothy Peters

2010 - Ron Hornaday

2009 - Ron Hornaday

2008 - Johnny Benson

2007 - Ron Hornaday

2006 - Rick Crawford

2005 - Dennis Setzer

2004 - Chad Chaffin

There have been two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at IRP following an 11-year hiatus from the schedule. Like most short tracks, the speedway rewards positive track position and puts an emphasis on qualifying. Both races since the track's return have been won by someone starting inside the top five, and that trend is consistent with the circuit's history, too. The furthest back a driver has started and won was 16th. Every other series race has been one by someone starting eighth or better. Given that history, qualifying well for Friday night's race is arguably one of the most important steps toward success this week. Teams do not have time to waste, either. Track activity is limited to Friday with teams having practice and qualifying just a few hours before the race kicks off in the evening. Drivers will have to come up to speed quickly, hopefully nailing their preferred setups as early in practice as possible. Without cautions in the race, teams will have few chances to correct a difficult situation. The track's short lap does not allow for many strategy options unless cautions give competitors a chance to head to pit road more frequently. Friday's race will be one of who finds the answer the quickest as drivers seek to fill the last six remaining playoff spots with a win.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the TSport 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Christian Eckes - $10,700

Corey Heim - $10,500

Ty Majeski - $10,300

Ross Chastain - $10,000

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Zane Smith - $9,800

Nick Sanchez - $9,500

Grant Enfinger - $9,300

Taylor Gray - $9,000

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Rajah Caruth - $8,800

Ben Rhodes - $8,500

Tyler Ankrum - $8,200

Matt Crafton - $8,000

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Daniel Dye - $6,900

Conor Daly - $6,100

Thad Moffitt - $5,100

NASCAR DFS Picks for the TSport 200

Christian Eckes - $10,500

Zane Smith - $9,800

Rajah Caruth - $8,800

Matt Crafton - $8,000

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Thad Moffitt - $5,100

One driver capable of challenging Corey Heim for dominance is Christian Eckes. While he may not have as many wins as Heim, Eckes is the points leader and finished third or better in the last three races. Eckes also finished second at IRP last season, which could make him a great fantasy option Friday evening. Zane Smith is another great option. He will attempt his sixth series start this week and he already has four top-10 finishes from his first five. At IRP, he has two prior series starts with an average finish of 4.0 despite an average starting position of 14.5. Smith should be a good option for many lineups this week regardless of qualifying.

Rajah Caruth enters this week's race on a trend of improvement. After three races of finishes 14th or lower, Caruth finished 10th and fourth in the last two. He also finished seventh at this track last season. His spot in the playoffs is secure, so Caruth's focus will be on building momentum and perfecting his package for a shot at the championship. Matt Crafton faces a different situation. The veteran needs to make up ground in the points to move into the playoff positions. Those point totals will be beneficial in many fantasy formats, too. With 10 top-10 finishes from 13 IRP starts, Crafton makes an attractive fantasy option this week. Stewart Friesen should also be rewarding to those who go with him. He is only four points behind Daniel Dye in the 10th and final playoff position thanks to a run of five consecutive finishes of 11th or better, which is the best run he has had this season. He only has two prior starts at IRP, but his best finish from those was fourth in 2022.

The final slot in the TSport 200 lineup goes to Thad Moffitt. The fourth generation driver is well down the price list and also the series standings. His best finish this season was 18th at Darlington and a short-track could be an opportunity for him to aim for a top-25 result. He is continuing to hone his craft and gain experience. A top-25 outing would be a respectable night for him at Indianapolis.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.